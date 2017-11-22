‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: On The Rebound, Devon Seeks Solace From Hilary, ‘Hevon’ Gets Back Together?

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that “Hevon” fans are going to be thrilled with the news that these two just might find their way back together after Mariah (Camryn Grimes) dumped Devon (Bryton James). Devon came to Hilary’s (Mishael Morgan) defense after she caught Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Jordan (Darnell Kirkwood) on camera and exposed their history as con artists. Love or hate Hilary, she is the love of Devon’s life, and they are one of Y&R’s mainstay couples. So when Jordan started hurling abuse at Hilary, it was only natural for Devon to want to protect his ex-wife.

Jordan is on the rebound after Mariah dumped him, but Y&R fans know she was never more than a distraction after the divorce from Hilary. Hilary enjoyed Jordan’s company, but if there is one weakness this woman has, it is her ex-husband. According to Young and the Restless spoilers, via Soap Opera Spy, Hilary and Devon are both single and the Christmas season is approaching. Could a romance between these two former spouses develop over the festive season? It seems the writers have set these two up just in time for some holiday cheer, and rumors suggest they will factor into a few interesting storylines.

#YR Photo of the Week – Hilary exposes Chelsea and Jordan’s con artist past on GC Buzz! What was your favorite moment of @YandR_CBS this week? pic.twitter.com/Fcj21YWGmV — CBS Daytime (@CBSDaytime) November 17, 2017

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Devon may be feeling especially vulnerable during the Christmas period. Hilary, who knows him better than almost anybody else, could use this opportunity to play on his emotions and lure him back into her arms. Devon could be wary of Hilary’s advances because he has been burnt badly by her before so it can be expected that he won’t easily fall into her lap again.

However, the Y&R writers could have a new trick up their sleeve for this couple. Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that a possible storyline could have Hilary becoming pregnant with Devon’s baby. This would bring a new and exciting dimension to their love story since this angle has not been explored before. The audience could be challenged to reevaluate their perception of Hilary and perhaps give this couple their virtual blessing. Stay tuned for all the latest Young and the Restless spoilers, rumors, and news.

[Featured Image by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Images]