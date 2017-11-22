Tamra Judge Reveals ‘RHOC’ Dream Cast, Wants Peggy Sulahian, Meghan Edmonds, And Lydia McLaughlin Fired?

Tamra Judge has revealed who she would like to see return to The Real Housewives of Orange County for Season 13.

As the Season 12 reunion special continues to air on Bravo TV, rumors have been swirling regarding who will be asked back and who will be fired from their full-time roles on the show. However, because filming likely won’t begin until sometime next year, a casting announcement is likely several months away.

Although fans won’t receive a Real Housewives of Orange County cast announcement for some time, Tamra Judge recently confirmed who would be included in her ideal Season 13 cast. As a report by All About the Real Housewives revealed on November 22, Tamra Judge would like to return for the upcoming installment with Vicki Gunvalson, Shannon Beador, Kelly Dodd, and Heather Dubrow, who left the show earlier this year after completing production on Season 11.

As for the other women of the series, including Lydia McLaughlin, Meghan King Edmonds, and new cast member Peggy Sulahian, the outlet said that Tamra Judge would obviously not mind if any of the three women got the boot. In fact, when asked about Sulahian’s future with the show and the ongoing rumors of her firing, Judge said, “Bye, Peggy.”

Tamra Judge appears to be on board with a return to the show next year, but when it comes to her on-again, off-again best friend, Vicki Gunvalson, who she feuded with throughout Season 12, it is hard to say whether or not the longtime star will be back.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County likely witnessed, Vicki Gunvalson proclaimed that she was “off” the show during filming on the reunion special for Season 12 weeks ago and has yet to reveal whether or not she is open to a full-time role on Season 13.

To see more of Tamra Judge, her family, and her co-stars, including Vicki Gunvalson, Shannon Beador, Meghan King Edmonds, Lydia McLaughlin, Kelly Dodd, and Peggy Sulahian, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

