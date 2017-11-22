Pics Of Every Tree On The 2017 Christmas Tree Trail At Disney Springs [Photos]

The holidays at Walt Disney World are always something to enjoy, and in 2017, there are even more great things to get guests into a festive mood. Along with Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, the Festival of the Holidays lights up Epcot while Sunset Seasons Greetings brings snow to Disney’s Hollywood Studios. If you’re heading over to Disney Springs, though, the Christmas Tree Trail has returned and not only is it extended, but these photos show it is much better than last year.

It all began on Nov. 10, 2017, and the Christmas Tree Trail will be open and in place through Jan. 7, 2018. As reported by the official website of Walt Disney World, there are more than 20 trees lining the trail at Disney Springs and each one has a unique theme and a lot of character.

The trail opens daily at 12 p.m. and stays open until 10 p.m., but hours may vary a bit as some of the busier parts of the holidays come about.

Don’t worry about being rushed, though, as you walk through the trail. Snow will fall down on you and you can take your time for pictures and enjoy the Christmas sights and sounds. There are also Disney PhotoPass photographers located throughout if you want some help with your family pics.

With that being said, let’s take a look at all the trees on this year’s trail.

Each and every tree also has a “special ornament” located in a silver lantern which represents the overall theme. While not all items on the trees are available for purchase, those ornaments in the lanterns can be picked up at the Disney Days of Christmas and some other retail locations.

The Christmas Tree Trail at Disney Springs leads to a great surprise near the end which is none other than Santa Claus himself. His chalet is quite beautiful this year and the wait hasn’t been too bad as of yet, but guests can expect that wait to go up as the season gets closer to Christmas Day.

While walking around and through the Christmas Tree Trail, don’t focus primarily on the trees and their decorations. Look on the ground for the snowflakes or into the air as the “snow” comes falling down around you.

Also, don’t miss the extremely clever and hilarious signage put up on the fences nearby each tree.

It’s really so much fun to be at Walt Disney World over the Christmas holidays and there are so many different things to do and experience. With Sunset Seasons Greetings taking place nightly at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, it shows they are always coming up with new things for guests. For the returning experiences, though, the Christmas Tree Trail at Disney Springs has certainly been elevated in 2017 and these pictures are proof of that.

[Featured Image by Danny Cox]