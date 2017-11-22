Gwen Stefani Planning Special Thanksgiving With Blake Shelton And Their Families

Things have been very hectic in the lives of Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton recently, so Gwen is planning an “extra special” Thanksgiving for Blake and her kids. After two years of dating, the couple is ready to enjoy the holidays together and probably listen to her new Christmas album the entire time.

According to Hollywood Life, Gwen is planning a Thanksgiving extravaganza for her kids and Blake Shelton. From their reports, it sounds like no one is going to be hungry in that household. Gwen even took the extra step to talk to Blake’s family, as she wants to make sure all of his favorites are going to be at Thanksgiving dinner.

“She’s coordinating the whole thing for her and Blake’s families. She’s putting together tons of food, and has even talked to Blake’s family to find out his favorite traditional Thanksgiving foods because she wants to surprise him with some country classics.”

Besides the traditional food being on the table for Thanksgiving, it looks like Gwen is going to be cooking two turkeys for everyone, according to Hollywood Life. The couple has been together for two years now, so it is normal for them to spend the holidays together. Gwen wants to make sure everyone in attendance has enough food, so she is not holding back on cooking.

“She will be serving at least ten pies, and a ham with a sweet whiskey sauce, which is Blake’s favorite. Gwen is determined to make this Thanksgiving extra special for Blake, her kids and for the entire family.”

This will be a nice break for Blake and Gwen, as it has been a very busy week for both of them. Not only is Blake out promoting his new album, Texoma Shore, but he has also been busy working on The Voice. Viewers watched the first live shows of the season this week, as the Top 12 on The Voice Season 13 took the stage. The results show aired last night on NBC, so now Blake Shelton is ready to celebrate the holidays. Fans of Shelton know he will be making sure everyone in attendance knows that People crowned him the sexiest man alive for 2017.

Gwen has been busy too, as she has been making the rounds promoting her new Christmas album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas. Besides her television appearances, she will also be performing at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. which she pre-recorded. That means Blake and Gwen can spend Thanksgiving together, according to Hollywood Life, and Gwen is on a mission to make it one of the best holidays yet for the sexiest man alive.

