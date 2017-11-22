WWE Rumors: ‘Money In The Bank 2018’ PPV To Feature Big Change For Ladder Matches?

There are WWE rumors picking up with regards to the Money in the Bank 2018 pay-per-view and a possible format change for the event. If true, it could generate even more rumors regarding the various WWE championships between the Raw and SmackDown Live rosters. Here are the latest details on what may be coming for next year’s event featuring the popular Money in the Bank ladder matches.

On Wednesday, PW Insider indicated that rumors suggest that the Money in the Bank 2018 event could be a pay-per-view for both the WWE Raw and SmackDown Live brands. The professional wrestling news site reported on the schedule of pay-per-views for 2018 and noted that Money in the Bank is the “fifth co-branded event” on the schedule. For 2017, the Money in the Bank pay-per-view was exclusively a SmackDown Live event.

At this past year’s edition of the event, SmackDown had two “MITB” ladder matches, with one of those a first-ever women’s edition of the match. Carmella won the event but only due to her sidekick, James Ellsworth, climbing the ladder and dropping the briefcase down to her as she was too hurt to make the climb herself. A second women’s ladder match took place on a SmackDown episode after that, and Carmella won the briefcase again. As of right now, she’s yet to cash in for a title shot.

Baron Corbin won the men’s edition of the ladder match for the SmackDown men’s roster. He attempted a cash-in during a match involving John Cena and Jinder Mahal weeks ago. However, Cena was able to prevent “The Lone Wolf” from making a successful cash-in. Corbin did win the United States Championship weeks ago and currently holds that title on the roster.

The Money in the Bank pay-per-view had featured ladder matches for both brands since the first edition of the pay-per-view in 2010. It followed that format for the next three years, before shifting to both brands being joined together. As of last year’s WWE Draft, WWE began to have more brand-exclusive events and gave the Money in the Bank event to the SmackDown Live brand.

If these WWE rumors are true, it could mean there will be more than a few ladder matches for briefcases containing contracts. Or, WWE may decide to have both brands compete in the same ladder match. It’s always possible WWE will allow the winning superstar to choose the title for which they want to contend. That could mean men’s and women’s ladders matches which feature both brands’ superstars. Or, if WWE keeps it by brand, they could really have four ladder matches, with one for the men and women of each brand.

With that said, most fans probably don’t want to see that many ladder matches in one night, so two seems like the safe number as of now.

[Featured Image by WWE]