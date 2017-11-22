Thanksgiving 2017 Hours: Find A Full List Of Restaurants, Stores, And Banks That Will Be Open On November 23

Thanksgiving 2017 is finally here, and those looking to find out hours for restaurants, stores, and banks will find a very mixed bag.

The holiday dedicated to food and family means many are closing their doors early — or never opening at all. Those looking to make a last-minute stop to the grocery store or make a deposit at the bank will have a bit of difficulty, with many stores on limited hours and others closed down entirely. And families who want to forgo cooking altogether and head out to a restaurant will have a few options to choose from, but others restaurants will be shutting their doors all day.

So, what stores, restaurants, and banks will be open on Thanksgiving? You can find a full list below.

Stores open on Thanksgiving 2017

We will start with grocery stores, which will be filled with shoppers picking up their last-minute supplies for Thanksgiving. Many of them may be closing early.

Newsweek compiled a list of the grocery stores you can expect to find open on Thanksgiving.

Whole Foods (some stores will have limited hours)

(some stores will have limited hours) Safeway (hours vary by location)

(hours vary by location) Wegman’s (some locations close early, and in-store pharmacy is closed)

(some locations close early, and in-store pharmacy is closed) Sprouts Farmers Markets

Hannaford

Stop & Shop

Kroger (open until 5 p.m.)

(open until 5 p.m.) Schnucks

There will be some other options for quick shopping trips, including Dollar General, Rite Aid, and Target.

Restaurants open on Thanksgiving 2017

If you are looking for a restaurant on Thanksgiving, there will be a number of choices including many with special deals and menus for Turkey Day. WPXI has published a full list of the deals, including a variety of choices ranging from Waffle House to Sizzler. The full list of those deals can be found at the link.

Here are some of the top options below. Some hours may vary, so it is likely best to call ahead and make sure your local restaurants will be open.

Applebee’s

Bob Evans

Boston Market

Buca di Beppo

Chevys Fresh Mex

Claim Jumper Restaurants (open until 6 p.m.)

(open until 6 p.m.) Country Cookin ‘

Cracker Barrel

Denny’s

El Torito (open until 7 p.m.)

(open until 7 p.m.) Golden Corral

HomeTown Buffet (open until 6 p.m.)

(open until 6 p.m.) Hooters

IHOP

K&W Cafeterias

Luby’s

Maggiano’s Little Italy

Marie Callender’s

Old Country Buffet

Ponderosa

Romano’s Macaroni Grill

Roy’s

Ruby Tuesday

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Seasons 52

Shari’s

Sizzler

Ted’s Montana Grill

TGI Friday’s

The Dixie Cafe

Waffle House

Banks open on Thanksgiving

Banking on Thanksgiving 2017 will be a bit tougher, with most major branches closed for the day. As TIME noted, the overwhelming majority are closed on Thanksgiving, though a handful of locations inside grocery stores have traditionally offered some limited hours on Thanksgiving. But all major branches will be back open on Friday, November 24.

