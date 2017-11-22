Is Another ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Type Of ‘Real Housewives’ Spinoff Coming Soon?

Could Andy Cohen be in the midst of producing another Real Housewives spinoff, much like the West Hollywood-based series Vanderpump Rules?

During a new interview, Andy Cohen opened up about the ongoing success of Vanderpump Rules, a spinoff of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills set in Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant SUR, and revealed whether he had plans to do a similar series with another one of the Real Housewives franchises.

“The thing about Lisa’s restaurant is it’s been going for 10 years or more and they’ve all worked there the whole time,” Andy Cohen said during an interview with Life & Style magazine.

Lisa Vanderpump is the boss of nearly all of the Vanderpump Rules cast members, most of whom work as bartenders and waiters at the venue. However, when it comes to the drama between the stars, Vanderpump steers clear, at least for the most part, as the 20- and 30-somethings bicker over everything from their relationships to their friendships.

As for a potential Vandepump Rules-style spinoff for Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss, Andy Cohen said that while her restaurant has been open for some time, it simply doesn’t have the years-long relationships that SUR Restaurant boasts.

Andy Cohen went on to tease fans of the upcoming sixth season of Vanderpump Rules, revealing that there will be drama from the very moment the new season begins.

“You can’t believe how the first episode starts. Jax [Taylor] is at it again!” he said.

Jax Taylor has been featured on Vanderpump Rules since the series began airing in January of 2013, and for the past two and a half years, he’s been dating fellow SUR employee Brittany Cartwright, who moved from Kentucky to Los Angeles to be with him in 2015. Taylor also recently starred in his own spinoff with Cartwright titled Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky.

The series aired over the summer and there has not yet been any confirmation of a Season 2.

To see more of Jax Taylor, Lisa Vanderpump, and the rest of the Vanderpump Rules cast, including Scheana Marie, Stassi Schroeder, Tom Sandoval, Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, Ariana Madix, Lala Kent, and James Kennedy, tune into the season six premiere on December 4 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

