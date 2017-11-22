Donald Trump Wants ‘Tough’ Rules To Control NFL Players’ Freedom Of Speech

President Donald Trump seems to have a solution for anything that comes up, but his biggest challenge is to get people to listen to his suggestions and implement them. This has been the case for the NFL lately, as Trump isn’t a big fan of players who kneel in protest of the country’s leadership, the lack of support for the Black Lives Matter campaign, and police brutality, just to name a few issues. There has been a huge discussion in regards to the kneeling, as Trump believes that they are disrespecting the flag of the United States and therefore disrespecting the country and the veterans. However, others believe that they are protesting because they want the world to know they don’t agree with Trump’s statements and political agenda.

According to a new tweet, Donald Trump is now trying to impose tougher rules when it comes to NFL players. Just a few weeks ago, Trump encouraged NFL team owners to fire the players who kneeled during the anthem. He believed they were so disrespectful that their actions shouldn’t be tolerated and they should be removed from the field. None of that happened. Then NFL owners considered keeping the players in the locker room during the anthem to ensure that they didn’t exercise their freedom of speech rights, but this isn’t enough for Trump.

“The NFL is now thinking about a new idea – keeping teams in the Locker Room during the National Anthem next season. That’s almost as bad as kneeling! When will the highly paid Commissioner finally get tough and smart? This issue is killing your league!” President Donald Trump revealed on Twitter this morning, sharing his perspective that tougher rules should be in place for players who refused to follow the rules.

NFL owners haven’t said anything publicly about this new tweet, and it’s possible that they won’t. For some reason, Trump believes this is a major issue, while team owners seem to be more focused on the standings in the divisions and making it to playoffs. However, that’s not to say that there aren’t consequences for kneeling players. Last year, Colin Kaepernick kneeled during the anthem and when his contract was over, no team wanted to sign him. He is not playing in the league this year.

President Donald Trump is currently on vacation with his family, but that hasn’t stopped his tweeting.

[Featured Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]