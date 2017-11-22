MLB Trade Rumors: Chicago Cubs Could Trade Justin Wilson

Justin Wilson was the Chicago Cubs’ big trade deadline pickup from the Detroit Tigers but did not end up panning out the remainder of the season. He was a huge disappointment, but at this point in time, he is expected to return to the Cubs’ bullpen in 2018. That may not be the case if new MLB trade rumors end up coming true.

According to a report from Mike Berardino of the Pioneer Press, the Minnesota Twins could pursue a trade with the Cubs for Wilson. If the Twins come in with a solid offer, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Theo Epstein pull the trigger on a trade.

Last season after being traded to the Cubs, Wilson ended up pitching 17.2 innings. In that limited playing time, Wilson compiled a 5.09 ERA. That number was not impressive to the Cubs, and Wilson ended up being left off the NLCS roster against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

At 30 years of age, there is still plenty of time for Wilson to turn things around. Chicago’s bullpen was one of their biggest issues last season, and they could choose to bring Wilson back in hopes that he can turn things back around.

The most valuable bullpen arm the Cubs add this offseason could be…Justin Wilson? https://t.co/J2QaXxR5Tu — Evan Altman (@DEvanAltman) November 22, 2017

Before he was traded to the Cubs, Wilson was a top reliever on the trade market and had a solid season going with Detroit. He pitched in 40.1 innings and racked up a 2.68 ERA and 13 saves. Wilson may not have been perfect, but those numbers certainly would look good in most bullpens.

Minnesota is going to be an intriguing team to watch this offseason. They were a playoff team last season and are just a few pieces away from being dangerous. Simply seeing the Twins already being linked to trade talks should excite their fan base, even if Wilson appeared to be a bust last season for the Cubs.

Looking ahead at the offseason, it would not be surprising to see Wilson end up being traded by the Cubs. Whether the Twins or another team come calling, Wilson still has some trade value. Despite his struggles last season after being traded to Chicago, there are still quite a few teams that saw him pitch before the trade.

Expect to hear plenty of rumors surrounding the Cubs early on this offseason, and don’t be shocked if more rumors come out with Wilson’s name attached. There is also the chance that Joe Maddon has Wilson in his bullpen again next season in hopes that he can figure things out.

[Featured Image by Stacy Revere/Getty Images]