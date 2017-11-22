Pregnant Kate Middleton Is Happy As Can Be As She Goes Off-Roading With Prince William

The royal family was having some fun behind the wheel recently, as Prince William and Kate Middleton got behind the wheel of an off-road vehicle and braved the elements. Nothing seemed to phase the pregnant Kate Middleton, as she was all smiles during the event, as the happy couple also attended a training session for Prince William’s favorite soccer team.

It was a busy day for Prince William and Kate, who are expecting their third child together in April. During the day, they also met with mountain rescue teams who just happened to be training on Land Rovers at a factory in Birmingham, England. Prince William and Kate wanted to join in the fun, so they took part in the exercise also.

The weather was very windy, but Kate braved the elements, as she wore a chic black coat dress with cream trimming from Goat. According to People, this is not the first time Kate has worn the outfit before. They stated she wore the same thing during a 2014 trip to New York when she was pregnant with Princess Charlotte. To complete the look, People stated she wore knee-high Russell & Bromley boots and finished the look off with her go-to Kiki McDonough yellow gold diamond leaf earrings.

The Duke & Duchess both made it safely round the course.

The Duke drove a bespoke Land Rover Discovery for @BritishRedCross, fitted with drone technology. pic.twitter.com/BAvMOzF7Hy — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 22, 2017

For their busy outing, Prince William and Kate Middleton started the day at Jaguar Land Rover, where they met with staff, apprentices, and company leaders. William, a former helicopter pilot, is a strong supporter of mountain rescue organizations around the country. He has worked closely with them in Wales when he was a search and rescue pilot with the Royal Air Force. During the meetings, they also met with company volunteers who back projects that focus on regeneration, education, the environment, and young people.

From there, the royals headed off to a familiar place — Aston Villa’s soccer ground. Prince Williams has been an avid fan of the team since he was a young boy. The stadium also served as a meeting place for the royals’ Coach Core mentoring program, which helps create inspirations young coaches.

Birmingham's @wearecoachcore works with @SportBirmingham to give 16-24 year olds living in the city a chance to become the next generation of inspirational coaches. pic.twitter.com/RWXP9Lqe48 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 22, 2017

Kate and William were joined by Prince Harry last month, as they hung out with apprentices of the program in London. While there, they honored the latest young people to graduate from the program.

[Featured Image by Chris Jackson/Getty Images]