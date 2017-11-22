Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Wedding Date Set? The Rumor Mill Is Churning!

Have Prince Harry and Meghan Markle set a wedding date? That would seem a little premature, considering they haven’t even officially confirmed their rumored engagement. However, that hasn’t stopped the celebrity press from breathlessly reporting on every aspect of their supposed marriage – the cut of her dress, the size and shape of her ring. And now The Hollywood Gossip is reporting on a possible wedding date!

As always seems to be the case when talking about these things, you have an anonymous insider source to thank for the information. And in this case, the source says that the pair are looking at a summer date in 2018. Or possibly September (which is still kind of summer, especially in England).

For the moment, it appears that Meghan is quitting her job (word on the street is that she’s wrapping up her final season on Suits) and has a view towards moving to England. She’s also got an eye on Harry’s two-bedroom Nottingham Cottage at the Royal Family’s residence, Kensington Palace. According to Us Weekly, she’s already femming up the place, bringing in candles and plants to make the place her own.

Even better, Meghan’s future brother- and sister-in-law, William and Kate, are literally right next door. So if Meghan ever has any questions about royal protocol, or ever gets overwhelmed being a royal, or just wants a cup of coffee, help is only a short walk away.

“There are are no plans for them to live separately. Meghan will move right in.”

According to the source, an official confirmation of the couple’s engagement will come in January, via a “photo call” at Kensington Palace and then an interview with British TV. Starting 2018 off with an announcement, followed by a summer wedding, gives Meghan plenty of time to get settled and marks a strong start to the new year, says the source.

As for other wedding-related news: rumor has it that Harry has already commissioned a tony London jeweler to design Meghan’s ring. The ring will include diamonds from a brooch that belonged to Harry’s mother, Princess Diana.

As of this writing, there has been no official confirmation of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s supposed engagement, ring plans, or wedding plans.

[Featured Image by KGC-22/STAR MAX/IPx 2017/AP]