Tiffany and Ivanka Trump have been lighting up social media and news sites lately over their super short dresses and leg exposures. One site says the fashion criticism about Tiffany and Ivanka isn’t warranted and is “sexist” on the surface.

A day after Tiffany and Ivanka Trump wore short dresses — with the younger half-sibling exposing her long legs in heels — at the White House for the annual pardoning of turkeys, some sources posted criticism about the first daughters’ “inappropriate” fashion choices. Much of the attention was on what Ivanka and Tiffany and less about the event, according to critics.

Newsweek chimed in about the media coverage of Tiffany and Ivanka’s dress choices in public, saying the growing international media chatter about their hemlines is energy wasted and steeped in sexism.

Tiffany is Donald Trump’s only child with his second wife, actress Marla Maples (1993-1999). Ivanka is the president’s only daughter among three children with his first wife, former New York fashion model Ivana Zelnickova Winklmayr (1977-1992), according to Biography.

Ivanka Trump owns an eponymous fashion brand and is often seen wearing clothing from her line in public. The 36-year-old mother of three usually draws a mix of reactions to her diverse wardrobe. She has been seen in some pictures dressed in avant-garde ensembles and figure-hugging dresses in others.

On occasion, Ivanka takes fashion risks by baring more of her legs and skin “than normal.” Recently, she was brought to task by social media when she co-hosted Japan’s World Assembly for Women conference with the country’s government leader, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Ivanka Trump's miniskirt is too short, but that kimono dress is definitely super cute. https://t.co/ezHaxHUGhP pic.twitter.com/r17ty6TleR — YUKA Murai (@yukamuraico) November 4, 2017

Ivanka, who some refer to as the “perfect woman,” is often celebrated for her fashion IQ. The blonde beauty is said to have a fine mix of glamour and puts her best-toned leg forward while juggling the role of mother, wife, and senior adviser to the president.

However, Ivanka Trump’s appearance at the overseas event attracted the ire of the public. Some lambasted Ivanka for the suit dress’ color — bright pink — while others criticized the dress’ length; the hemline terminated inches above her exposed legs, as Mercury News wrote. Critics said Ivanka’s dress was far from the conservative and lacked taste, as it should not have been so short as to expose a large area above her knee.

Ivanka Trump made a stylish return to D.C. in a VERY short mini dress https://t.co/AM3dk0pT3G pic.twitter.com/Lqt78zJNwD — Daily Mail Femail (@Femail) September 25, 2017

A CNN White House politics reporter, Kate Bennett, took a picture of Ivanka’s dress for the event.

Tiffany Trump is seldom seen in the public and is not a constant target of pictures by the paparazzi compared to her sister. Tiffany comes around on occasion for special events and family gatherings. Nonetheless, she is notably private and spends her time away from the D.C. political epicenter, despite attending classes a short distance away from the White House at Georgetown’s Law School.

Tiffany began trending early this month when she posted an Instagram picture of her wearing a short nude-colored dress with a sheer bottom panel. Tiffany included a flesh-toned slip underneath the figure-clinging minidress. She wore color-coordinated heels and kept her legs bare. Twitter went bonkers and media critics had their fill.

A post shared by Tiffany Ariana Trump (@tiffanytrump) on Nov 10, 2017 at 2:38pm PST

Tiffany continued her leg-baring trend at the White House event and again sparked questions about the appropriateness of her dress while exposing her legs in the less-than-summery weather.

The Daily Mail wrote, “Forget something? Tiffany Trump puts her bare legs on full display in a very short coat and heels, as she joins her sister Ivanka to watch their dad pardon the National Thanksgiving Turkey” about Tiffany’s short dress and matching pea coat.

Hollywood Life chimed in and attempted to offer Tiffany Trump by comparing her short dress choice to Ivanka Trump seasonal-appropriate fashion.

“Even though it was chilly coat weather in Washington D.C., First Daughter Tiffany Trump, 24, decided to turn heads by baring her long legs in a super short mini-dress and equally short red jacket. While her older sister Ivanka, 36, also wore a short skirt, she added warm black tights to her autumnal look. Tiffany, on the other hand, went with much more summery bare legs, showing them off from her thigh all the way down to her black high heels. It is November, so her very unseasonal wardrobe choice was a little confusing. She could definitely have used a trip to a spray tan salon if she was going to show so much late-autumn pale leg.”

Other sites and self-described feminists offered opinions about the Trump sisters’ manner of dress. As Newsweek wrote, there appears to be little consensus about what is and isn’t appropriate fashion for women in today’s popular culture.

????#fridaythe13th #birthday A post shared by Tiffany Ariana Trump (@tiffanytrump) on Oct 16, 2017 at 5:49pm PDT

“We say Ivanka and Tiffany Trump looked fashionable, comfortable and put together at a time when their father’s associates are under investigation for potentially colluding with Russia in the 2016 election. That seems like an impressive enough feat without having to worry about the length of the skirts or how pale their legs are,” the site wrote.

