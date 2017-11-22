‘Dancing with the Stars’ Viewers Livid Over ‘Professional Dancer’ Jordan Fisher’s Win

Some Dancing with the Stars fans are seriously not happy with Hamilton star, Jordan Fisher, and his professional partner, Lindsay Arnold, taking home the mirrorball trophy on last night’s (November 21) Season 25 grand finale, and they’re not afraid to make their feelings known.

A number of viewers called out the show on social media as the finale aired on ABC, with many making it pretty clear that they weren’t loving seeing someone they described as a “professional dancer” win over complete novices in the dance world.

A number of fans called out the show as unfair after seeing Jordan and Lindsay crowned the big winners of Season 25, tweeting out their two cents after the show aired.

“What a joke #dwts winner is ‘professional’ singer [and] dancer. Wasted season where stars grew and Broadway star marked on same level REEKS of a gigantic cheat,” one disgruntled viewer tweeted, while another sarcastically added, “Who would have guessed a professional dancer would win #DWTS? #shocking.”

“DWTS needs to make some changes! First & foremost why get professional dancers to compete?” another viewer wrote in a lengthy tweet following the Season 25 Dancing with the Stars finale on November 22 after seeing Fisher win. “Not dissing Jordan since he isn’t the first but not fair [at] all!”

Ugh… let’s give the Mirror Ball to a professional dancer. That’s totally what this show is about. #TEAMFRANNEYPACK #DWTS pic.twitter.com/h668p6j8wg — Jessica Griffith (@Jess_saying09) November 22, 2017

#DWTS finale sucked ..the winner literally gets paid to act sing and dance … they shouldn’t allow celebrities on the show who’s job is to be a professional dancer … might as well have called the show dancing with the dancers .. #DWTD pic.twitter.com/b1m7E9308I — Hulio Tropye (@huliotropye) November 22, 2017

“What a SHOCK,” added viewer @AnnetteCentral. “The broadway professional won. YAWN #DWTS.”

However, despite some fans slamming the show and claiming that Jordan’s big win was unfair to this season’s runners-up, actor Frankie Muniz and musician Lindsey Sterling, others rushed to Fisher’s defense amid the backlash that came just months after fans lashed out at Season 24 contestant Heather Morris because of her past dance experience.

“Let’s get one thing straight here: Jordan is NOT a professional dancer,” DWTS viewer @byunfaerie then hit back at those calling out the star and the ABC show for letting him compete. “He does NOT have professional BALLROOM DANCING experience stfu #DWTS.”

“To all of the people mad that Jordan won #dwts, being on Broadway does not make him a professional dancer,” another clapped back amid the negative response to Jordan and Lindsay’s win. “He deserved to win & that is exactly what he did.”

Notably, Fisher does have a little dance experience as he landed a role in the huge mega-hit Broadway musical, Hamilton, in 2016. He’s also well-known for his acting roles in the Disney Channel Original Movie Teen Beach Movie and the sequel Teen Beach Movie 2, as well as the TV series’ Liv and Maddie and The Secret Life of the American Teenager.

But it seems like Jordan’s keeping his head high and not letting all the backlash get to him following his big win.

After the cameras stopped rolling during the November 21 Dancing with the Stars finale, Fisher shared a video to Instagram of himself and Lindsay with their mirrorball trophies and told his followers that there were “no words” to describe how he was feeling after being crowned the big winner of Season 25.

There aren’t words. There aren’t words to describe the feeling of going through BATTLE with my SISTER. Putting in all the time and effort and energy for 12 weeks, then to be rewarded for it after having the most incredible time?! Unbelievable. This is for you all. Thank you thank you thank you. A post shared by Jordan Fisher (@jordan_fisher) on Nov 21, 2017 at 10:02pm PST

“Putting in all the time and effort and energy for 12 weeks, then to be rewarded for it after having the most incredible time?! Unbelievable,” he captioned the video. “This is for you all. Thank you thank you thank you.”

The latest DWTS drama to surround Jordan came after Season 19 winner Alfonso Ribeiro threw some serious shade at the actor and Broadway star when he appeared on the first of the two-night finale on Monday (November 20).

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor said he thought Fisher had an ego and needed to eat a little humble pie but then apologized for his comments and claimed his remarks were taken out of context.

