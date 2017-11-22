Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani’s Baby Dreams Are Reportedly Coming True!

After two years together, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are ready to take their relationship to the next level. But, the next step for the superstar couple isn’t getting married. Instead, the couple wants to have a baby, and friends suspect that Stefani is already pregnant. Could a new bundle of joy already be on the way?

Baby Before Marriage

Pregnancy rumors have surrounded the couple from pretty much day one of their relationship. But, they have recently reached a fever pitch, thanks to Shelton singing “you name the babies, I’ll name the dogs” in his most recent single, and sources claiming to see a baby bump on Stefani while she wore her Halloween costume.

According to an insider at In Touch Weekly, Stefani wore a skin-tight mermaid costume while out trick-or-treating for the holiday but there was no flat tummy. Instead, the 48-year-old appeared to have a tiny bump in its place.

Blake Shelton Revealed He Hopes For Kids Of His Own

It’s no secret that Shelton would like to be a father. At a recent launch party for his new clothing line, BS by Blake Shelton, a fan asked him if he and Stefani were ever going to have a baby. He responded, “I hope. We will see.”

Before his relationship with Stefani, The Voice coach was married to Miranda Lambert, and some say a contributing factor in their divorce was the pair had different ideas about starting a family.

Rumors, Rumors, Rumors

As the Hollywood Gossip points out, various rumors have spread about Shelton and Stefani, and they always turn out to be false. At one point, many reports surfaced that the two had secretly married. At another time, different outlets reported the two had broken up.

But, the pregnancy rumors seem to be possible, at least the ones claiming the couple is trying.

Stefani is 48, and even though she had her youngest, Apollo, three years ago, it would still be a challenge to get pregnant at her age.

The In Touch source said that if Stefani is pregnant, she won’t announce it until she is at least four months along, due to her age. Still, the singer and the “Sexiest Man Alive” seem to be trying, and hopefully, fans will get some official baby news from the couple soon.

