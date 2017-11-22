Is Jenelle Evans Losing Custody Of Kaiser Due To Abuse Allegations Against David Eason?

Jenelle Evans’ custody battle for Kaiser has reportedly been put on hold.

As fans may recall, Nathan Griffith’s mother, Doris Davidson, filed for emergency custody of the 3-year-old a couple of months ago and suggested that the child had shown signs of abuse. Davidson also pointed out that Evans and her 10-month-old daughter, Ensley Jolie, had reportedly tested positive for marijuana at the time of the child’s birth.

In her court filing in September, Doris Davidson pointed out a number of questionable moments involving Jenelle Evans and her parenting tactics, and months later, fans watched a shocking moment between the reality star, her son, and her husband, David Eason, play out on Teen Mom 2.

In the scene, Jenelle Evans’ middle child was seen playing with a nearby camera, and when David Eason saw what he was doing, he quickly rushed toward him, grabbed his arm, and proceeded to drag him to the other side of their backyard. Right away, Kaiser fell to the ground and began crying. Kaiser was also seen begging for food during the same scene.

While Doris Davidson appeared to be quite concerned about Kaiser’s safety when she filed her documents with the court system in North Carolina in September, she recently requested the case be put on hold after her husband, the stepfather of Nathan Griffith, fell ill.

As for when Jenelle Evans’ case will finally be heard, a new date has not yet been set. As Radar Online explained to readers on November 22, Doris Davidson has not yet requested a new date, and the case has been put on hold indefinitely.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason have been accused of child abuse in the past, and earlier this year, Eason was accused of being abusive to Evans and her older children, including 8-year-old Jace and 3-year-old Kaiser. That said, Evans has denied that her husband is abusive and after he was seen dragging Kaiser across their yard, she began sharing tons of images of him online that seem to show that he is nothing more than a loving father to all three of her children.

