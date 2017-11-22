WWE Reportedly Planning Historic Women’s Royal Rumble After Five NXT Call-Ups This Week

The WWE shocked everyone on Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live with surprise NXT call-ups that no one saw coming. Five new female superstars, two on Monday Night Raw and three on SmackDown Live, were introduced as they caused havoc in the brands’ respective women’s division. The latest reports imply that the WWE might be planning the first ever Women’s Royal Rumble Match in January.

As recapped by WWE.com, Paige returned with a vengeance on Monday Night Raw, and she brought in two NXT superstars with her, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. The newly-formed trio attacked Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Mickie James during their match, as well as Raw women’s champion Alexa Bliss backstage. Rose and Deville both came from Tough Enough in 2015, and they have only been wrestling for two years.

Meanwhile, Ruby Riot, Liv Morgan, and Sarah Logan appeared on SmackDown Live, and they attacked Naomi and Becky Lynch backstage. The trio then interfered in the SmackDown women’s championship match between Charlotte Flair and Natalya. Riot, Morgan, and Logan stood tall as they battered the two veterans. For those who do not know, Riot and Logan were previously known as Heidi Lovelace and Crazy Mary Dobson in the independent circuit, respectively, while Morgan only started wrestling two years ago.

According to Gary Stonehouse of The Sun, there is a big reason why the WWE called up all of these female NXT stars. Stonehouse noted that the influx of new female talent in the main roster will result in the first ever Women’s Royal Rumble Match in January. It is the 30th anniversary of the Royal Rumble event, so it makes sense for them to do something historic.

The WWE has been proud of their “Women’s Revolution,” and it has led to many historic matches, including the first ever Women’s Hell in a Cell Match between Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks, and the first ever Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match that was won by Carmella.

As of this writing, there are 20 active female superstars on the main roster, with Lana being more of a manager while Nikki Bella is inactive due to injury. The Monday Night Raw women’s division currently boasts of Alexa Bliss, Alicia Fox, Asuka, Bayley, Dana Brooke, Mandy Rose, Mickie James, Nia Jax, Paige, Sasha Banks, and Sonya Deville.

On the other hand, SmackDown Live has Becky Lynch, Carmella, Charlotte Flair, Liv Morgan, Naomi, Natalya, Ruby Riot, Sarah Logan, and Tamina. With 20 active female stars, minus the two champions, the WWE can have a 20-woman Royal Rumble Match. The WWE can also go for 30 with more NXT call-ups or surprise entrants from previous female stars.

However, it should be noted that these are still purely speculative at the moment, and nothing has been confirmed. The WWE changes a lot of their plans nowadays, which means the Royal Rumble plans will undergo more revisions with the event still two months away.

[Featured Image by WWE]