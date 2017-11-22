Trump, Melania, Barron Have ‘Slightly Bumpy’ Air Force One Flight – Met With Protests Over Haiti In Palm Beach

President Trump left D.C. on Tuesday, November 21, with First Lady Melania Trump and their son Barron, for a six-day trip to his Mar-A-Lago resort. As reported by the Inquisitr, it will be trip No. 8 for President Trump to his Palm Beach resort since becoming president. It was the same day that Trump pardoned two turkeys and one day after Melania and Barron welcomed a huge Christmas tree at the White House.

By Wednesday, November 22, Trump was up early, tweeting about LaVar Ball and calling him the poor man’s version of Don King at 5:25 a.m. and an “ungrateful fool” by 5:33 a.m.

Whereas Trump and family arrived at Palm Beach International Airport at 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Hill, Trump’s flight wasn’t all smooth sailing. The Air Force One flight was “slightly bumpy,” but when Trump exited the plane, he spent time signing autographs and saying hello to his supporters, who came to the airport to greet him. However, along the way to Mar-a-Lago, signs reading “Get off my lawn” were interspersed with signs that read “Welcome home President Trump.” The Trump Family arrived at Mar-a-Lago at approximately 6:28 p.m. on Tuesday evening. They are expected to leave Mar-A-Lago and return to the White House on Sunday.

According to Emily Cochrane of the New York Times, signs reading “Blacks for Trump 2020,” “We love you Trump,” and “Corrupt” could also be seen along the road to Mar-a-Lago as the motorcade passed protesters and supporters.

As seen in the above photo, protesters held a march on the way to President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort. As reported by the Independent, the Trump administration announced that approximately 60,000 citizens from Haiti would have their temporary residency permits taken away. After a major earthquake devastated Haiti in 2010, thousands of Haitians were allowed to contribute to the U.S. economy by working and living in the country.

As reported by Jenna Johnson of the Washington Post, the White House communications staff said that while the White House press pool reporters may expect a low-key day, President Trump won’t have a low-key day, but has a day filled with meetings and phone calls.

[Featured Image by Alex Brandon/AP Images]