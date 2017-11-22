Oprah Could Be Taking Over For Charlie Rose On ‘CBS This Morning’ As Show Aims Take On ‘Today’ Show And ‘GMA’

Oprah Winfrey could soon be joining CBS This Morning as the show aims to replace the disgraced Charlie Rose in a big move aimed at taking on rivals Today and Good Morning America.

Rose was forced out of his post at CBS after eight women came forward claiming he had sexually harassed them, leaving a void in the morning show. As the Los Angeles Times noted, Rose had been part of the show since 2012 and immediately helped the show’s viability. After running a distant third place to Today and GMA for many years, CBS This Morning saw a dramatic ratings climb during Rose’s tenure.

Before Rose joined co-anchors Gayle King and Norah O’Donnell, the show averaged 2.44 million viewers each morning, the Los Angeles Times noted. By the 2016-17 television season, there were 3.56 million viewers tuning in each morning, growth that came even as other network rivals were losing viewers.

The show is now dealing with the controversy over Rose’s firing and the rumors that the network could have looked the other way at his allegations.

But a new rumor indicates that executives at CBS have a big idea to replace Charlie Rose — Oprah Winfrey. A report from the New York Post’s Page Six claimed that they are making a hard run at the media mogul and former talk show host, giving some big name recognition and significant attention to the morning show.

The arrangement would not be permanent, a source told Page Six.

“They are begging Oprah to fill in,” a source told the entertainment gossip outlet. “Not full time… But they are hoping she’ll do one day, two days, one hour, fill in till Christmas. Anything.”

If CBS aims to land Oprah for the morning show, they could have some significant pull. Oprah is best friends with CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King, who name-dropped Oprah this week in talking about her response to the Charlie Rose scandal.

Charlie Rose Fired by CBS and PBS After Harassment Allegations via @NYTimes https://t.co/9ZGRxhINx8 — Cheryl Batchelor (@CherylBatchelo3) November 22, 2017

“I really am still reeling,” King said on Tuesday. “I got an hour and 42 minutes of sleep last night. Both my son and my daughter called me. Oprah called me and said, ‘Are you OK?’ I am not OK.”

If CBS is making a run at Oprah Winfrey to fill in on CBS This Morning, they are doing their best to keep it quiet. Representatives for the network have not spoken about the rumors and did not respond to a request for an interview from Page Six.

[Featured Image by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Tribeca TV Festival]