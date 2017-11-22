‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Maci Bookout Starts Hefty Discussion About Heavy Topic

Maci Bookout has made headlines lately because it seems that this Teen Mom OG star is very busy. Not only is she helping her ex-boyfriend Ryan Edwards with his drug problem, but she’s also fighting off rumors that she may be pregnant with her fourth child. On the previous season of Teen Mom OG, Maci talked about having some communication issues with her husband, Taylor McKinney, but she was open to having another baby with him. However, it sounds like baby plans may be put on hold now that Ryan has a Xanax habit he has to beat first.

Even though Bookout isn’t an active person on social media, she will sometimes retweet things from other accounts as a way of sharing her opinions or thoughts on a topic. According to a new retweet, Maci Bookout is now starting a massive conversation about a heavy topic in the country. She may not have meant to start this conversation, but people were quick to weigh in on the topic. As it turns out, people are not a big fan of the current President of the United States and Maci picked up on this when she retweeted a tweet from Barack Obama.

in this world where nothing else is true, here i am still tangled up in you ???????????? @mission108 ✨ #webelongtoeachother #thingsthatmatter A post shared by Maci Bookout McKinney (@macideshanebookout) on Nov 21, 2017 at 5:26am PST

The tweet she retweeted was from Obama himself, wishing his former Vice President Joe Biden a happy birthday. In the tweet, he chose to point to Biden’s humor and it sounds like Maci Bookout thought the tweet was hilarious. She retweeted it to her profile and the tweet was meant to be funny. However, many people used the tweet to lash out at the current President of the United States, Donald Trump, as they called for him to be removed from office. It’s no secret that politics is a hot topic in the country, but it is rare that someone like Maci gets involved. Maybe she didn’t mean to mix politics with her Teen Mom OG fan base.

Maci Bookout will return to Teen Mom OG next week when the newest season of the show begins airing. Maci briefly made an appearance on the Teen Mom 2 reunion special to support Chelsea DeBoer as they are both dealing with ex-boyfriends who have drug problems.

