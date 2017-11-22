‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: ‘GH’ Drops Hint Of Rebecca Budig’s Return As Hayden — Baby Drama Ahead For Finn?

General Hospital (GH) spoilers hint that Rebecca Budig, who portrayed Hayden Barnes, could be returning to the cast of the daytime drama very soon. GH dropped the hint during Tuesday’s episode when Cameron (Michael Leone) told Liz (Rebecca Herbst) he was looking forward to seeing Aunt Hayden again. Liz (Rebecca Herbst) chimed in, saying she was also looking forward to seeing Hayden. She promised to let Cameron know when Hayden returns to Port Charles.

Many fans interpreted the conversation between Cameron and Liz as a way of dropping the hint that Hayden could return soon, according to Celeb Dirty Laundry. The hint was meant to prepare fans for developments in the storyline that lead to Hayden’s return, fans speculated. And fans were very likely right to interpret the exchange between Cameron and Liz as a hint that Hayden could soon return to Port Charles. It seems unlikely that Cameron and Liz would have been made to talk about seeing Hayden again if there were no plans to bring her back very soon.

The hint comes as good news to fans who have been clamoring for Rebecca Budig’s return since her character, Hayden, left Port Charles mysteriously.

However, it was always clear that Hayden’s exit was only meant to be temporary. The circumstances of her exit, particularly the fact that she lied that she lost her baby, suggested that she would eventually return to Port Charles with a surprise for Finn (Michael Easton).

Hayden Barnes was forced to leave Port Charles after secrets from her past returned to haunt her. Dr. Leisl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) convinced Hayden’s ex-husband, Jared, to make Hayden pay for her role in the circumstances that sent him to prison. Jared returned to blackmail Hayden with information about her past.

Hayden had driven under the influence of alcohol and hit a little girl, leaving her crippled for life. Hayden lived with a burden of guilt about the incident, and shame about her past history of alcohol abuse. She struggled to leave her shameful past behind, but Jared returned to blackmail her with the information.

Hayden was horrified when Jared threatened to go to Finn with the information about her past. She was so ashamed of her past and so obsessed with hiding the information that she agreed to pay him off. However, she lost control of the situation when Jared continued to put the squeeze on her. His demands forced her to resort to stealing to pay him off.

She finally decided she had to disappear to escape Jared.

Finn was heartbroken when Hayden left unannounced. They had planned to buy a house and settle down. Hayden was pregnant at the time and the two appeared set for a happy life together.

For some time Finn refused to come to terms with the reality of his loss and instead indulged in the fantasy that Curtis (Donnell Turner) would find Hayden and bring her back to Port Charles.

However, Finn finally adjusted to the reality of his loss and started rebuilding his life. Many fans suspect that Finn and Anna’s (Finola Hughes) relationship ruse could end up a real relationship. Hayden could therefore return with her baby to find Anna and Finn in a committed relationship.

How would Hayden’s return with their baby impact Finn’s new life?

