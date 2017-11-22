‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Hope Returns – Recast Confirmed – Annika Noelle Replaces Kim Matula!

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from this week’s Soap Opera Digest reveal a stunner. The role of Hope Logan was recast, and the beautiful Annika Noelle will step into the role formerly played by Kim Matula. With the marriage of Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) about to hit the skids, the timing is perfect for Hope to return and fight for Liam. This exciting news confirms Bold rumors that swirled for months about the possibility of Hope’s recast. Kim Matula has popped up now and again on B&B but is busy with other projects, so the recast makes sense. The recast news leaked on Twitter in advance of Friday’s SOD magazine release.

Hope back for Liam or Wyatt?

The latest B&B spoilers hint that while Liam’s relationship with Steffy is headed for stormy waters, Wyatt Spencer’s (Darin Brooks) love life is in fine shape. He and Katie Logan (Heather Tom) are still in the honeymoon phase of their new, secret relationship but, then again, Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) doesn’t know his ex-wife is toying with his son. Of course, considering what Bill just did with Steffy in the Forrester guest house, he really can’t throw stones, but that doesn’t mean he won’t try.

So, who will Hope tangle with when she returns, Liam or Wyatt? It seems more likely from the latest Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from She Knows Soaps that it will be Liam given that his split with Steffy seems inevitable. Other B&B spoilers hint that Steffy will turn up pregnant and her child might belong to Bill and not Liam, which would predictably end their marriage. But even if Steffy isn’t knocked up, the reveal of her cheating with Bill is imminent since Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) learns the truth soon.

When you don't want to grow up……………….. ???? : @selashiloniphoto A post shared by Annika Noelle (@annikanoelle) on Aug 15, 2017 at 5:25pm PDT

New faces on Bold continue

Next week, Bold spoilers reveal that Ingo Rademacher comes on the scene as new Thorne Forrester, a stunning recast as the ex-General Hospital actor (he played Jasper Jax) takes on the role formerly played by Winsor Harmon. With this news of the Hope recast with Annika Noelle, it’s a one-two punch for longtime B&B watchers who love Winsor Harmon and Kim Matula. But both recasts are a done deal, so it’s time to brace for change as these recasts hit Bold and the Beautiful one after the other.

Annika Noelle has been acting since 2010 and had some small roles before landing on web soap Venice the Series in 2011. Since then, Noelle has done single episodes of a few TV series and indie films. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers of her casting as Hope Logan is Annika Noelle’s big break into television and will shake up things on the CBS daytime set as Hope returns from Italy to stir trouble. There are good things ahead for the Logans soon with Hope, Brooke, and Katie all chasing love.

Just a Boston girl, living in an LA world… ????:@selashiloniphoto A post shared by Annika Noelle (@annikanoelle) on Nov 17, 2017 at 10:16am PST

Hope back to support Brooke

It’s interesting timing for recast Hope’s return since Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) is fresh off of divorcing Bill. Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) is hoping to win her back, but recast Thorne hits LA next week with plans to kick Ridge and Steffy out of the Co-CEO chairs at Forrester Creations. In addition to wrestling the family business from Ridge, Thorne also plans to win Brooke. This is a big plot twist and will be heightened with the addition of recast Hope coming on the scene.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers promise that Hope will show up just in time for the big “Steffy cheating with Bill” reveal so she can salt the wound of Steffy’s betrayal. While Sally is also hoping for a shot with Liam, Hope might win him instead since many B&B fans see Hope as the love of Liam’s life. If Hope arrives in time to be a shoulder for Liam to cry on, Sally might be out of luck. Be sure to share this exciting news with others and check back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers.

[Featured Image by Annika Noelle/Instagram]