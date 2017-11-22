‘Arrow’ Cast Sends Love To Katie Cassidy After Death Of Her Dad, David Cassidy

Actress Katie Cassidy is receiving a whole lot of love following the sad death of her father, David Cassidy, aged 67-years-old. Katie, who’s most famous for her role on The CW’s Arrow, had love pouring in from her co-workers as they sent messages of condolence via social media.

One of the first to extend his condolences to Katie was Arrow’s Stephen Amell, who noted that the cast of The CW series are a “family.”

“Arrow is a family & we’re all thinking about @MzKatieCassidy & her family tonight,” the actor tweeted shortly after the news of David’s death broke. Stephen’s heartfelt tweet has already received over 10,000 likes in the first seven hours since it was posted.

Other Arrow family members sending warm messages to their friend included actress Amy Gumanick who plays Carrie Cutter and Cupid on the fantasy show. She wrote that she was “sending love and strength to @MzKatieCassidy and her family…”

Actor Ben Cotton, who also appeared on the series, also used social media to get a message to Cassidy, tweeting, “Sending [love] to you @MzKatieCassidy.”

Those behind the scenes of the series also mourned David and sent warm messages to Katie following her sad loss.

“Rainy and cold in Vancouver but warm hearts and good humor on the set of @CW_Arrow,” tweeted director Michael Emerson from the set of The CW show. “All best wishes to @MzKatieCassidy and her family.”

The love also spread beyond those who work either in front of or behind the camera at Arrow, as a number of other TV workers posted sweet messages for Cassidy after learning of the death of her famous father.

Writer and producer Norman D. Golden II noted that Katie’s birthday is coming up later this week, as she’s set to turn 31-years-old on November 25.

“Katie’s birthday is on Saturday. Let’s show her a lot of love as this will be a tough one for her,” he said, pointing out that the actress should have a celebration coming up at the weekend despite the sad news of her dad’s passing. “RIP David Cassidy.”

Former Ugly Betty actor Christopher Goram then added on the 280-character site, “Very sad to hear this. Sending love to @MzKatieCassidy and the rest of his family and friends,” while Jim Beaver said, “My thoughts are with my friend Katie Cassidy on the loss of her dad David.”

Katie hasn’t yet officially released a statement regarding her dad’s sad death this week, though Norman D. Golden II claimed on November 18 that the actress had left a scheduled appearance at a fan event in Atlanta, Georgia, early in order to rush to her dad’s side after the news broke that he had been rushed to hospital and was in critical condition.

“Katie just left a Heroes Villains Fan Fest in Atlanta after the news of her dad David Cassidy’s condition,” he tweeted of the star. “She still took pics with fans beforehand and now her privacy should be respected. Stay strong KC.”

Cassidy has had a successful acting career since she landed her first role in the Lifetime series The Division back in 2003.

In addition to her role on Arrow playing Dinah Laurel Lance, Black Canary, and Black Siren since the series first began in 2012, Katie has also appeared on big time TV shows like Gossip Girl, Supernatural, and The Flash.

BBC News confirmed Cassidy’s dad David had died on November 21 after being admitted to hospital over the weekend after suffering “multiple organ failure.”

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]