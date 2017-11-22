‘RHOC’ Star Shannon Beador Claims David Stopped Loving Her When She Got Fat

Following 17 years together, Shannon and David Beador have officially called it quits. The Real Housewives of Orange County star recently announced her divorce and is now opening up about why he finally pulled the plug on their marriage. Surprisingly, The Hollywood Gossip reports that Beador claims her marriage ended because she got fat.

Inside Beador’s Battle With Weight Issues

Beador’s weight drama started at the beginning of Season 12 of the Real Housewives of Orange County. Beador began the season blaming Vicki Gunvalson for her weight gain. Gunvalson spread rumors about Beador’s marriage in Season 11, which Beador claims added a bunch of stress to her life. The stress led to a cycle of overeating for Beador, and her husband quickly took notice.

During part one of the RHOC reunion, Beador admitted that David was the one who decided to break things off. She also revealed that things got so bad that David refused to even touch her because of the weight she had gained. Beador is currently trying to lose all the weight she gained through diet and exercise. So far, she is winning the battle and is down 25 pounds.

Beador’s Marriage Started To Crumble This Past Summer

According to Us Magazine, Shannon Beador knew things were going south when David decided to move to a separate part of their home this summer. At the time, Beador told David that she couldn’t live like that for much longer. She also noticed how their fractured relationship was starting to affect their three children, Sophie, Stella, and Adeline. Fortunately, the couple’s split was amicable, and the kids are doing much better under Beador’s roof.

Trick or treat. ???? ???? My bear, Cher, and alien. ???????????? I finally took a pic at the end of the night so it’s not the entire costume! ???? A post shared by Shannon Beador (@shannonbeador) on Nov 1, 2017 at 12:54pm PDT

How Did Vicki Gunvalson Respond To Beador’s Failed Marriage?

After learning about Beador’s divorce, Gunvalson confessed that she would feel guilty if she truly played a part in the split. Gunvalson claims that she thought Beador and David’s marriage was going great and never thought they were on the verge of divorce. She even apologized to Shannon Beador and assured her that she only wants to her succeed in life. It isn’t clear if Gunvalson’s rumors swayed David’s decision to walk away from the relationship, but the marriage was clearly headed that way for a long time.

Reunion Season 12. Big hugs to @erickabrannon and @prive_shay for continual touch ups on a very emotional day. ???? And a huge thank you to my cast mates and fans who are lifting me up with their love and support! ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Shannon Beador (@shannonbeador) on Oct 29, 2017 at 8:43am PDT

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]