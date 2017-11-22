‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood Gets Shaded By Matt Baier On Snapchat

Amber Portwood and Matt Baier ended their engagement in June after Baier infamously failed a lie detector test in regard to his potential contact with another woman and the Teen Mom OG star quickly moved on.

Although the Teen Mom OG couple attempted to save their relationship with an appearance on WEtv’s Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, they ultimately decided to end their romance for good and weeks later, Portwood went public with a new man, Andrew Glennon.

While Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon appear to be going strong and are expecting a child next year, Matt Baier appears to have lingering feelings for the reality star and recently took to Snapchat to throw some shade her way. As In Touch Weekly magazine revealed to readers on November 21, Baier recently posted a message on his Snapchat account in which he revealed that Portwood had recently texted him, but not about their relationship.

“When ur ex hasn’t texted u in weeks then finally sends a text that reads, ‘What’s the WiFi password?'” he wrote.

Amber Portwood’s relationship with Matt Baier was troubled from the start and during the sixth season of Teen Mom OG earlier this year, Portwood turned Baier down after he asked her to marry him during a quicky ceremony in Las Vegas.

During filming on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, Amber Portwood met and fell in love with Andrew Glennon and in August, she confirmed on Instagram that they were dating. Then, just months later, after traveling to Hawaii for a romantic vacation, Portwood and Glennon confirmed they were expecting their first child early next year.

Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon are expected to chronicle their romance during the upcoming season of Teen Mom OG. Matt Baier will also be seen briefly on the upcoming installment of the MTV reality series, as well Gary Shirley, the father of Portwood’s nine-year-old daughter.

To see more of Amber Portwood, her boyfriend Andrew Glennon, and her co-stars, including Maci Bookout, Taylor McKinney, Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra, and Farrah Abraham, tune into the Teen Mom OG Season 7 premiere on November 27 at 9 p.m. on MTV.

