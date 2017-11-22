Trump Calls LaVar Ball ‘Ungrateful Fool’ On Twitter – ‘A Poor Man’s Version Of Don King, But Without The Hair’

President Donald J. Trump‏ unleashed a firestorm of tweets on his @realDonaldTrump Twitter account, as seen below, in response to the LaVar Ball controversy. The full interview between LaVar and Chris Cuomo set the internet afire, as reported by the Inquisitr, when Ball balked at thanking President Trump for helping LaVar’s son make it home to the U.S., along with two other UCLA basketball players. LaVar questioned whether or not President Trump did everything he claimed he did in order to save the three young men from jail in China after an alleged shoplifting incident. Trump attacked LaVar on Twitter for seemingly downplaying shoplifting and for not giving Trump enough thanks and praise.

Twitter wrote that LaVar might have found himself traveling to China for the next five or 10 years, in order to spend time with his son during Thanksgiving, without an NBA contract to support him, if Trump had not stepped in to intervene in the melee. Trump claimed that it was not the work of the White House, nor the State Department, neither was it LaVar’s “people on the ground in China” who were able to release LaVar’s son from a “long term prison sentence.” Instead, Trump wrote in all capital letters, “IT WAS ME.” Trump went on to call LaVar a “poor man’s version of Don King, but without the hair,” a phrase that has the name “Don King” trending on Twitter.

King was a boxing promoter known for his elaborately tall hairstyle. As a result of President Trump comparing LaVar to King, Google suggests that the phrase “LaVal Ball net worth” is trending. The Trump Twitter account also retweeted a Twitter reply from Joey Mannarino‏ @Realjmannarino, which spoke of comparing LaVar’s ungratefulness to the likeness of something never before seen, with the Twitter user finding a way to involve Hillary Clinton in the mess.

“The ungratefulness is something I’ve never seen before. If you get someone’s son out of prison, he should be grateful to you! Period. I don’t care. If Hillary got my kid out of prison, as much as I hate the woman, I’d thank her corrupt a**!”

Trump also tweeted about working from his “Winter White House” during the holiday.

It wasn’t the White House, it wasn’t the State Department, it wasn’t father LaVar’s so-called people on the ground in China that got his son out of a long term prison sentence – IT WAS ME. Too bad! LaVar is just a poor man’s version of Don King, but without the hair. Just think.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2017

…LaVar, you could have spent the next 5 to 10 years during Thanksgiving with your son in China, but no NBA contract to support you. But remember LaVar, shoplifting is NOT a little thing. It’s a really big deal, especially in China. Ungrateful fool! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2017

Will be having meetings and working the phones from the Winter White House in Florida (Mar-a-Lago). Stock Market hit new Record High yesterday – $5.5 trillion gain since E. Many companies coming back to the U.S. Military building up and getting very strong. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2017

