MLB Rumors: Giancarlo Stanton Prefers Dodgers But Giants Remain Favorites To Land Marlins Superstar

Giancarlo Stanton just had the best season of his career but he is the biggest name on the trade market this offseason. Stanton has been linked with several teams including the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants, St. Louis Cardinals, Boston Red Sox, Philadelphia Phillies, and New York Yankees. However, the latest MLB rumors suggest that Stanton prefers the Dodgers but the favorites to land him is the Giants.

According to Buster Olney of ESPN, the new ownership of the Miami Marlins led by Derek Jeter has not talked to Stanton since their takeover from Jeffrey Loria. It is a big mistake by the Marlins because Stanton has a no-trade clause and he can basically choose the next team he wants to play for next season. However, it would be very difficult to trade Stanton because he is still owed $295 million in the next ten years.

Olney noted that the Marlins have been shopping Stanton this offseason but they have a really high asking price. It was also mentioned that the reigning NL Most Valuable Player prefers to play for the Dodgers, a team that has unlimited resources like young assets and money. The Dodgers were one win away from winning the World Series and they will get better with Stanton in the lineup.

The reason why Giancarlo Stanton prefers the Dodgers is he is from Los Angeles. He was born in Panorama City and he went to Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, about 15 miles from Dodger Stadium. But despite the money and assets, the Dodgers are reportedly looking to cut payroll and they might not want to part ways with players like Corey Seager and Cody Bellinger.

If the Dodgers pass on the chance of acquiring Stanton, their rivals have already made an offer to the Marlins and they are said to be the favorites to land him. Chris Cwik of Yahoo! Sports reports that oddsmakers favor the Giants as the likely landing spot for Stanton. They are ahead of the Cardinals, Red Sox, Dodgers, Yankees, and Phillies.

It was reported by Craig Mish of SiriusXM Radio that the Giants offered second baseman Joe Panik, and two prospects, pitcher Tyler Beede and outfielder Chris Shaw, to the Marlins in exchange for Stanton and second baseman Dee Gordon. The Giants are coming off an MLB-worst record of 64-98 this past season. They need power and Stanton is known for his power having hit 59 home runs and 132 RBIs in his MVP-winning year.

However, it should be noted that these are still just purely speculative at the moment and nothing has been confirmed. Giancarlo Stanton has the final say in which team he will play for next season because of the no-trade clause in his massive contract.

