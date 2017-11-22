Camilla Parker Bowles Is Reportedly ‘Annoyed’ Prince Charles Is Considering William And Kate Take The Throne

Just days ago, stories began to surface that Prince Charles is considering stepping aside when Queen Elizabeth dies and letting Prince William become the next King of England. But, there is one member of the royal family that is reportedly opposed to the idea. Is Camilla Parker Bowles fuming over the idea that her husband may not get his rightful place on the throne?

Does Camilla Parker Bowles Blame Kate Middleton?

The Daily Star is reporting that Bowles is annoyed by the possibility that Prince Charles may give up his chance to reign, and an insider at Woman’s Day magazine says that the Duchess of Cornwall is pointing the finger at Kate Middleton.

Bowles believes it her husband’s destiny to be King and has told her husband to “man up and fight” for his rightful place on the throne.

Queen Elizabeth Reportedly Prefers Prince William Over Prince Charles

Other rumors have emerged that instead of Prince Charles stepping aside, it is the Queen herself that is deciding to pass over her son in favor of her grandson to be her successor. However, People Magazine is setting the record straight on that theory.

The Queen does not have the power to choose whoever she wishes to follow her as the next monarch. The 1701 Act of Settlement is what determines succession to the throne, and it requires that a monarch’s heir must be a direct successor (and a protestant). That person is Charles, not William, and the Queen does not have the power to change the law.

Can Queen Elizabeth Change The Order Of Succession?

That power lies with Parliament, and it would not be a quick or easy process.

As for the likelihood that Charles would abdicate and let William take his place, the chances are small. Even though the last royal to abdicate was King Edward VIII, due to his desire to marry Wallis Simpson – a divorced woman whose husbands were both still alive – it is no longer 1936 and Charles’ marriage to Bowles (who was a divorcee when they wed in 2005) does not affect his claim to the throne.

Another issue to consider is that Prince William is not ready for the job and may not even want it right now. As the father of two young children, with another baby on the way, his focus is his growing family and not the responsibilities life of being a King.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip recently celebrated their 70th anniversary, and despite handing over one recent royal duty to Prince Charles, she shows no other signs of slowing down.

[Featured Image by Chris Jackson/Getty Images]