Did Brad Pitt Just Admit That Jennifer Aniston Is The ‘Love Of His Life’ Not Angelina Jolie?

Rumors have surfaced that Jennifer Aniston is helping Brad Pitt get through his split with Angelina Jolie, and offering her ex-husband emotional support while he fights the battle to get more time with his kids. Even though he cheated on the Friends actress and left her for Jolie years ago, is it possible that Pitt claims Aniston was the love of his life?

Jennifer Aniston Is Reportedly Helping Brad Pitt Through His Nasty Split

A source at Life & Style reveals that Pitt’s conversations with Aniston have helped him “negotiate his new life” as he deals with another divorce, and he still feels a “deep connection” with her. Aniston is also supporting Pitt’s mission to get joint custody of the six Jolie-Pitt children: Maddox, 16, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and twins Vivienne and Knox, nine.

The insider goes on to say that Pitt thinks leaving Aniston for Jolie was one of the biggest mistakes of his life, and even though he is not “in love” with her, he does love still love her. Pitt has no intentions of breaking up Aniston’s marriage to Justin Theroux, but he still considers her to be “the love of his life.”

So, if the opportunity ever presented itself and Aniston were single again, it seems Brad Pitt would jump at another chance at love with his ex.

Is Jennifer Aniston Moving Across The Country To Save Her Marriage?

OK! Magazine recently published a story that Aniston was leaving Los Angeles and moving to New York to save her marriage with Theroux, but rumor-debunking website Gossip Cop has said that there is no truth to the claims.

A rep for Aniston says that the couple is bi-coastal and will remain that way because it works for them. And, even though the tabloid claims Aniston is moving to New York and going to film her new Apple show with Reese Witherspoon in that city, the show does not have a premiere date or scripts yet.

What Does Brad Pitt Do On A Day To Day Basis?

Meanwhile, Pitt continues to keep a low profile and avoids talking about his divorce or any possible new relationships. Reports have surfaced that claims if Brad Pitt is not with his kids or working, he is working on his art.

Cameras caught the actor out running errands in Hollywood recently, and, according to the Daily Mail, a cat burglar inspired his wardrobe. Dressed in black from head to toe, the 53-year-old attempted to disguise himself in a baggy long-sleeved shirt, pants, and black boots. He topped off the look with a pair of mirrored sunglasses.

