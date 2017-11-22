Mariah Carey To Sign With JAY-Z’s Roc Nation After Firing Manager, Bryan Tanaka Not Taking Over?

It looks like Mariah Carey could be heading to JAY-Z’s Roc Nation after her shocking split with manager Stella Bulochnikov. The “We Belong Together” singer reportedly hopes to be under new management with the rapper’s company and get her career back on track.

In an exclusive report by Page Six, it has been alleged that the 47-year-old songstress is keen on being part of the rap mogul’s artists in Roc Nation. Apparently, Mariah is looking into “cleaning house” and acquiring “legitimate people” who could help boost her career more.

The outlet revealed that previously, Carey has been working with all kinds of people, some of which she doesn’t even know. Now, the award-winning singer is reportedly ready to distance herself and start all over again with a new group of people.

“[Mariah’s] cleaning house. She is getting legitimate people, assistants, a lawyer, and Stella is not happy about it.”

There were even claims that Mariah’s much younger boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, had taken over the role as manager, adding that he has been orchestrating Stella’s exit for a long time.

According to reports, the 34-year-old backup dancer persuaded Carey to end things with her now-former manager so that he could take on a bigger role in her life. Apparently, the backup dancer believes that he should be running the singer’s day-to-day life and take control of her career.

There were also claims that the singer is even paying him $12,000 a week for simply running her life.

However, the outlet clarified that Bryan Tanaka has taken the role of a creative director and not as a manager.

In case the team up did come to fruition, it will not be the first time that Mariah Carey and JAY-Z are working together. The duo collaborated on a number of songs and videos, including “Heartbreaker,” “Shake It Off Remix,” and “Bye Bye Remix”.

If Mariah signed with Roc Nation, she will be the company’s biggest artist to date. She will also be the latest addition to a very steady stream of big names joining the management.

So far JAY-Z and Roc Nation have yet to confirm such claims. Mariah Carey has not commented on it as well.

