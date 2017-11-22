Gwen Stefani Is Responsible For Blake Shelton Being Named ‘Sexiest Man Alive’

It turns out that Gwen Stefani had a little something to do with Blake Shelton, her boyfriend of two years, being named People magazine’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ of 2017. Though not everyone was so thrilled with the choice, Gwen’s now revealing that she’s actually the one who convinced Blake to accept the honor, which has got everyone a little hot under the collar since it was confirmed last week.

Gwen spoke out about her boyfriend, who she met for the first time while both were coaches on The Voice in 2014, being bestowed the annual honor during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on November 21, where she confessed that Blake wasn’t going to accept the title until she managed to convince him otherwise.

Stefani opened up on the late night show about how she managed to encourage the country singer to accept the honor and pose for the magazine’s infamous ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ photo shoot, despite his reluctance to take part.

“I feel responsible a little bit,” Gwen explained according to Entertainment Tonight, revealing that she got a call from her boyfriend a few weeks before the big news was announced where he told that he was going to turn down being named 2017’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ and wouldn’t pose for the shoot.

“‘They want me to do this, and I hate doing photo shoots. I’m not gonna do it,'” Stefani recalled the country star telling her during the call, before she revealed exactly how she managed to convince him to accept the title.

“I was like, ‘Why would you not do it? Your record just came out. You’re gonna look back, and you’re gonna regret it,'” Gwen said of what she told Blake to get him on-board.

“‘Come on, just live in the moment. Everybody wants to see you do a photo shoot. I wanna see you do a photo shoot!’ And I kind of convinced him,” she added.

And it sounds like Stefani hasn’t regretted her decision since, as she’s gushed over Blake being named the ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ multiple times since the honor was announced and the cover unveiled earlier this month.

“@blakeshelton #sexiestmanalive @people Is my best friend!! #luckiestgirlintheworld #truth,” Gwen captioned a photo of Blake lying on the floor posted to her Instagram account after People announced the news, after which she gushed over her boyfriend to the publication.

The “Used To Love You” singer, who recently unveiled her latest duet with Blake titled “You Make It Feel Like Christmas,” admitted to the outlet that she thinks her boyfriend is the “perfect” recipient of the ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ honor.

“He’s perfect for it. Somebody that is funny and has a sense of humor is sexy — that’s the No. 1 thing,” she explained of why she backed her man despite all the backlash. “[He’s] somebody that is at the top of their game and talented and genuine and cool and generous and just not self-aware at all — completely a man,” Gwen then added.

Stefani then gushed over Shelton again in an interview with E! News, where she joked that the honor made her look good.

“How rad is my life right now? Like, how good does that make me look,” she teased.

But while Gwen’s pretty happy with the magazine’s choice, not everyone was so thrilled by the news.

The announcement inspired some serious backlash on social media, as an avalanche of Twitter users slammed both People and Blake after it was confirmed that he’d landed the coveted annual cover with some pretty scathing tweets and GIFs.

