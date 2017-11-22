‘The Voice’ Viewers Accuse Miley Cyrus Of Wearing A ‘Trash Bag’ To Live Shows

Miley Cyrus is famous for being one of the most controversial artists in music over the past few years, and it looks like all the controversy that surrounds her isn’t dying down just yet. Miley’s latest move to get everyone talking came during the second night of The Voice Season 13’s live shows on November 21, where some accused the star of attending filming wearing a glammed up trash bag.

Cyrus donned a pretty unique look to see her team perform during the Tuesday night episode of the NBC show, as she wore a huge multi-teared hot pink dress to sit alongside fellow coaches Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, and Jennifer Hudson – but it’s safe to say her choice caused some commotion.

A slew of viewers threw in their two cents regarding Miley’s out there look – which also included huge sparkly hoop earrings – during the live show, as some even accused her of re-designing a trash bag to make her unique look.

“Miley Cyrus is wearing pink trash bags and hula hoops for earrings on TV,” wrote one fan who tuned in to see Miley, Adam, Blake and Jennifer’s teams, while another commented, “Miley’s dress looks awful!!! She looks like she’s wearing a trash bag.”

Other The Voice fans were left equally as confused by Cyrus’s bold ensemble, and weren’t afraid to make their feelings known across social media.

#TeamMiley is still in tact! Thank you everybody for voting my girls thruuuu! @brookesimpsonofficial @ashlandcraft @janicefreeman A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Nov 21, 2017 at 7:55pm PST

“Sorry but Miley looks like an upside down cupcake in that dress. #TheVoice,” one watcher responded to her unique ensemble. Another then hit back following the broadcast, “What the f*** was Miley Cyrus wearing tonight? I mean seriously. You have been looking so good this season and then you just killed it with that dress and those earrings.”

But it wasn’t all negative attention for the singer and two-time The Voice coach – who poked fun at Blake being named People magazine’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ one night earlier – as a handful of fans commented that they were actually a fan of the “Malibu” singer’s very bold look.

“Love you Miley, [love] the dress,” tweeted one more positive fan. “Miley you can rock any dress, I’m so glad your team did so good this week!!!!!” added another.

BIG dress in celebration of a BIG night for #TeamMiley ???????????? wish me and my girls luck ! A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Nov 21, 2017 at 4:54pm PST

But it seems like Cyrus wasn’t letting all the attention – positive or negative – get to her. The star showed off her unique pink dress in multiple photos and videos posted to her Instagram account, where she explained in the caption of one video that she decided to go big because she knew she and her team had a big night ahead.

“BIG dress in celebration of a BIG night for #TeamMiley,” she wrote online. “Wish me and my girls luck!”

Miley also explained her huge hoop earrings in another photo posted shortly before the live shows began, teasing that the dress was so huge that she had no choice than to go just as big with her accessories.

The bigger the dress , the bigger the hoop! @nbcthevoice ???????????? #TeamMiley @janicefreeman @brookesimpsonofficial @ashlandcraft A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Nov 21, 2017 at 4:48pm PST

“The bigger the dress, the bigger the hoop!” she teased alongside a photo which appeared to show her in the car and making her way to The Voice studios in Los Angeles.

The Voice Season 13 airs on both Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NBC]