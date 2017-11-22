Jennifer Hudson’s Ex David Otunga Wins, Granted Custody Of Son For Thanksgiving; ‘The Voice’ Coach Approves

Jennifer Hudson got the protection order against her ex, David Otunga, but the actor and WWE commentator on the Raw brand scored his first legal court victory after being granted custody of their son for the holidays.

As per TMZ, the 37-year-old retired wrestler was granted custody of his son with Jennifer Hudson, eight-year-old David Jr., on Tuesday. This means that the child has been allowed to spend Thanksgiving with his father starting at 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. the next day.

Jennifer Hudson and David Otunga faced each other in court on Nov. 21 and it was at that time when David brought up the case of wanting to spend the holiday with his son. It can be recalled that he was kicked out of the family home on Thursday after the court issued an order of protection in favor of The Voice coach.

In the case she filed, Jennifer Hudson claimed she is scared that David would hurt her and David Jr. She said that he is becoming more aggressive and displaying threatening behavior, and these claims won her the protection order.

In response to the allegations, the former wrestler accused his ex of lying. He said that she was only doing this for revenge because their custody court battle was at a deadlock.

Jennifer Hudson Must Hand Over Son to David Otunga For Thanksgiving https://t.co/y46EyUJDNy — TMZ (@TMZ) November 22, 2017

Nonetheless, David Otunga will be requesting the court to let him stay at their family residence in Chicago during the two weeks that Jennifer Hudson will not be at home. It was revealed that the actress is traveling for work from Nov. 26 until Dec. 8.

Also, Otunga is planning to ask the judge to withdraw the protection order and give him temporary custody of his son since he is the “primary caregiver.”

Jennifer Hudson splits from longtime fiancé David Otunga, and is granted a protective order. https://t.co/hf2xAYl8Nl pic.twitter.com/i2m3XssZRJ — ABC News (@ABC) November 17, 2017

The former pro wrestler turned WWE commentator is making the request since the order takes away his entitlement to any form of parenting to David Jr. At the moment, he will need Hudson’s written approval every time he wants to be with his son.

Likewise, as mentioned earlier, Jennifer Hudson decided to approve his request of spending Thanksgiving with David Jr. Despite the protection order still being in effect, the actress agreed in the spirit of giving.

David Otunga’s court date to have the protection order voided has been set to Nov. 27 while the hearing for child custody versus Jennifer Hudson is taking place on Dec. 7.

[Featured Image by Mark Davis/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards]