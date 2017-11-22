UFO? Mystery Object Drops Across The Sky At Heathrow Airport, Is This Connected to Another Sighting?

A mystery object was spotted flying across the Heathrow Airport last Sunday.

It was captured via Airlive and the clip was later posted on YouTube. Cameras are set up all over major international airports in the London Borough.

In a tweet, Airlive described the shining object as a “shooting star.”

“Look at that amazing shooting start our cam just caught in the sky of Heathrow Airport!”

The interesting thing about the capture was the shining object’s proximity to the plane that came just seconds after it disappeared. The object, which moved with flashing light, had reportedly descended towards the houses below, according to Daily Mail.

It was speculated to be a meteor, burning before it reaches the ground. According to expert Clemens Rumpf, a visiting fellow from the University of Southampton who specializes in space debris, it could be a large meteor that’s about “one meter in diameter.”

“These events occur harmlessly multiple times a year but can be spectacular when caught on camera,” said Rumpf during the interview with Daily Mail.

Rumpf added that even though the meteor seemed close to the aircraft, there was no immediate danger for the passengers of the flight especially since this was a relatively small meteor.

“There was probably no immediate danger for any passenger aircraft as these objects tend to burn up, as seen in the footage, at altitudes of 20 to 45 miles (30 to 70 km), well above the flight level of planes. Larger objects are a concern for public safety as they release enough energy to cause damage on the ground, as with the Chelyabinsk meteor in 2013.”

Meteors are created from meteoroids and when they enter the Earth’s atmosphere, there’s a light activity that we all know as “shooting star.”

Though the occurrence seemed normal, there are others who speculate that this could be related to another sighting by Astronaut Paolo Nespoli from the European Space Station who captured another object entering the atmosphere.

According to ZeeNews, conspiracy theorists do not think this is just a simple meteor entering the planet.

“They claim that a meteor will not travel at such a slow speed and also believe that the fireball is not a celestial object but an alien UFO, which came to visit the ISS.”

[Featured Image by Jack Taylor/Getty Images]