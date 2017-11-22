‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Patient 6 Seeks Sam’s Advice, Insecure Jason Needs Monica’s Reassurance

General Hospital (GH) spoilers for Wednesday, November 22, state that Patient 6 (Steve Burton) and Sam (Kelly Monaco) have yet another heart-to-heart, and Patient 6 wants her advice. He wants to know how she feels about the situation and how she wants him to handle it. General Hospital (GH) spoilers from Soap Central indicate that Jason (Billy Miller) is very worried about the growing connection between Patient 6 and Sam. He puts pressure on Sam to declare her loyalty, but she holds back.

Patient 6 Wants Advice, Sam Is Confused

Patient 6 is concerned that his arrival in Port Charles and the ongoing twin mystery might have placed his beloved Sam under more pressure than she can handle. Patient 6’s concern might have been prompted by a conversation with Michael (Chad Duell), Celeb Dirty Laundry notes.

Michael shared with Patient 6 his recent relationship issues and suggested that he and Nelle (Chloe Lanier) might have been able to sort things out had she refrained from putting him under too much pressure. According to Michael, his relationship with Nelle eventually collapsed partly because Nelle was too pushy.

Michael’s insight makes Patient 6 feel worried about Sam. Most viewers would agree that Patient 6 has certainly not been pushy about his claims. However, he feels concerned about how Sam sees the situation from her perspective. Regardless of how Patient 6 might have handled things, Sam must be feeling under immense pressure. Patient 6 should want to avoid forcing Sam to make a decision under pressure. If Sam has to make a decision under pressure, she could chose the easy way out, which is to simply stay with the man she is currently with.

General Hospital spoilers state that Patient 6 asks Sam if she wants him to step back to ease the pressure on her. He promises he would step back if Sam asks him to.

Sam will probably be confused about the right response to make. Although she feels under pressure she might not want Patient 6 to step back because she also wants to get the bottom of the twin mystery.

Insecure Jason Needs Reassurance, Runs To Monica

General Hospital spoilers from Daytime Royalty state that Jason (Billy Miller) talks to Monica (Leslie Charleson). Jason has been under pressure since Patient 6 came to Port Charles. He is shocked to find that since Patient 6 arrived and laid claim to his identity his friends and acquaintances have abandoned him. Even his wife, Sam, has not concealed the fact that she believes Patient 6 could be the real Jason Morgan.

Carly (Laura Wright), Sonny (Maurice Benard), and Diane (Carolyn Hennesy), have all abandoned Jason to side with the newcomer. Only Curtis (Donnell Turner), Jordan (Vinessa Antoine), and Liz (Rebecca Herbst), continue to offer beleaguered Jason unwavering support.

As he struggles with the pain of abandonment and betrayal, Jason finds he needs reassurance. He seeks the reassurance he needs from Monica (Leslie Charleson). He wants to know whether he still has her friendship. However, it proves a tough one for Monica who struggles to maintain a balance. She assures him of her support, but drops the hint that she supports both twins to resolve the twin puzzle.

Kim Gets The Shock Of Her Life, Spots Patient 6 At Carly’s

Carly (Laura Wright) hosts Josslyn’s (Eden McCoy) boyfriend, Oscar (Garren Stitt), and his mom, Dr. Kim Nero (Tamara Braun). Sonny and Carly Corinthos are happy to meet Kim Nero. Kim is also pleased to meet the Corinthos, but she is thrown off balance when she spots Patient 6 at the Corinthos Thanksgiving dinner party. She will likely identify Patient 6 as Drew, the father of her son, Oscar. But she might have mistaken Patient 6 for Drew because Drew’s face was identical with Patient 6’s before it was altered through surgery.

Kim’s observation about Patient 6 promises to further complicate the Jason twin mystery. Is Kim correct to identify Patient 6 as Drew? Or has she mistaken Drew for his identical twin, Jason Morgan?

Maxie Has A Big Announcement To Make

General Hospital spoilers state that Maxie (Kirsten Storms) could be preparing to make a big announcement. It is likely she will reveal to Nathan (Ryan Paevey) that she is pregnant. However, the announcement may not come on Wednesday, November 22, but fans can expect it to come by next week.

