‘Light Pollution’: Earth’s Night Skies Are Greatly Enveloped With Artificial Lighting

A new study reveals that the Earth’s night skies are enveloped with artificial lights such as LEDs each year. The study also indicates that the rapid increase of light pollution could pose dangers to animals, plants and even humans health.

The findings of the study were published in Science Advances. The research was led by Christopher Kyba of the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences and other colleagues. The researchers used a satellite radiometer for the night light that could identify the radiance. They discovered a 2.2 percent rise in the outdoor artificial lighting worldwide each year between 2012 and 2016, according to CNN.

Kyba said that he was very surprised by the results of the research, particularly in wealthy well-lit countries like the U.S. He further said that when they switch from a sodium lamp to a white LED, they observe a decrease in the total amount of light that the satellite could see. However, what they saw instead of the U.S. was basically a constant amount of light, new lights were added in other places.

Some of the world’s brightest countries are Italy, Netherlands, Spain, and the United States, among others. There is also a continuous growth in lightings in Asia, Africa, and South America.

The problem in nighttime lights is that it could affect the human body. It damages humans’ body clocks that heighten the risks of diabetes, depression, and cancer. The white LED light is associated with disrupting the sleep patterns and its glare could affect eyesight. Animals are also affected as these lights could kill, attract insects or disorient migrating birds or sea turtles, according to Phys.org.

Gareth Jones, professor of biological sciences at the University of Bristol, who is not involved in the study, said that the findings of the study confirm that light pollution continues to increase and is of global relevance. He further said that even though there are benefits regarding greater energy efficiency, the light pollution and its associated risks to human health and biodiversity continue to rise.

Experts said that the solutions to this problem are to use lower intensity lights and turning the lights off when people leave an area. In addition, you have to choose LED lights that are amber instead of violet or blue, as these colors are found to harm the animals and humans.

