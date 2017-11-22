Is Gwyneth Paltrow Engaged To Producer Brad Falchuk? Actress Sparks Rumors With Huge Gold, Square-Cut Ring

Is Gwyneth Paltrow engaged to film writer and producer Brad Falchuk? Several entertainment news outlets are convinced that the couple, who have been dating for three years, are finally tying the knot after spotting the actress donning a massive gold ring during her latest public appearances.

According to Us Weekly, multiple insiders have confirmed that the 45-year-old actress and her beau for three years are now engaged. One of the sources, who wasn’t named in the report, revealed that the couple have already been talking about marriage in the past but are not in a rush to get into it because of their past relationships.

“They both knew it would happen, but it wasn’t a big thing to them because they were both in long marriages before. There wasn’t a rush.”

On top of that, the insider revealed that Paltrow and the 46-year-old Glee co-creator have already taken steps to make their engagement public, adding that the actress is just “waiting to announce it on her website” after taking engagement photos.

Aside from that, Entertainment Tonight’s insider information revealed that the couple is indeed taking the next step in their relationship with an interesting bit of added information. As it turns out, Gwyneth Paltrow has been engaged to Brad Falchuk for quite some time now and kept it a secret for over a year.

Based on the report, there had been an interesting addition to Paltrow’s ensemble during her most recent public appearances: a huge gold, square-cut ring. Citing an unnamed source, the outlet revealed that the 45-year-old Hollywood star already “had the ring a long time,” which practically means that she had just been waiting for the right time to wear it and make the matter public.

While the couple had been dating since 2014, their relationship only became “Instagram official” in September 2015 after the 46-year-old writer shared a photo of his “date” during the Scream Queens premiere.

My date and I #screamqueens A post shared by @bradfalchuk on Sep 21, 2015 at 7:43pm PDT

Since then, Falchuk gushed over the blonde beauty several times on social media, removing any doubt about the real score between them.

One from my "My Girl Getting Ready" series. #legsfordays A post shared by @bradfalchuk on May 7, 2017 at 11:12am PDT

#gettingready #beauty A post shared by @bradfalchuk on Jul 5, 2017 at 10:51am PDT

From last night. #gettingready A post shared by @bradfalchuk on Jun 13, 2017 at 8:52am PDT

He even shared the sweetest message for the actress during her 45th birthday in September 2017.

“This is the most beautiful woman of all time and today is her birthday. We are all so lucky that she came into the world (but no one is luckier than me). Happy Birthday, Love. PS – this is pretty much the most #Gwyneth pic I could find – it has pizza, red wine, her phone and that f****ng perfect smile.”

Of course, Gwyneth Paltrow also had her fair share of sweet nothings on him on Instagram, including one that was posted during his birthday in March 2017.

Happy birthday, handsome A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Mar 1, 2017 at 5:55pm PST

Still, they have yet to make an official announcement that can confirm the Brad Falchuk and Gwyneth Paltrow engagement rumors, so it is best to take this information with a grain of salt.

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Baby2Baby]