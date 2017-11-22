Best Black Friday 2017 Deals: Walmart Vs Target, Who Is Offering Better Deals On Mobiles, TVs, And Laptops?

Every year, there is a fierce competition amongst retailers during the holiday season, with each trying to offer the best Black Friday deals. While shoppers have been gradually moving to online shopping to skip the crowd and hassles of finding the product in-store, the top deals are usually still offered by retailers such as Walmart and Target.

Black Friday 2017 ads for both Target and Walmart have been unveiled, giving a peek at the deals being offered. Walmart’s doorbuster deals will start on Thanksgiving and continue all the way up to Black Friday without any interruption. On the contrary, Target will close at 12 a.m. on Black Friday and re-open at 6 a.m.

Given the fact that both Target and Walmart Black Friday sale will begin simultaneously, shoppers will have to plan accordingly. Here are some cool deals offered by both the retailers that will help you plan ahead.

Deals on Mobiles

Walmart shoppers will get a $300 Walmart gift card with purchase of any iPhone, including and above iPhone 7. Verizon or AT&T activation will be required to get the deal. The iPhone 6 32GB will be offered at $129 after a discount of $70 with Straight Talk. A similar deal will be offered on Straight Talk Samsung Galaxy S7 32 GB prepaid smartphone priced at $400, ensuring $100 saving.

Target, on the other hand, is offering a better deal on Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus, and Note 8. This deal includes a $300 gift card with activation. Shoppers will get only a $250 gift card with iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus with activation. There is no deal on iPhone X offered by the retailer. Target will also offer iPhone SE with $60 discount for a price of $100. Samsung Galaxy J3 Luna Pro will be available only for $40 after a $60 discount.

Deals on TVs

Walmart is offering a range of deals on television across segments. Shoppers can get a mainstream 39-inch Smart LED TV for $125, making it the best deal on TVs. For anyone looking for high-end televisions, LG 65-inch Smart OLED TV is already being offered with a $1,000 discount for $2,296. The Samsung 4K Smart TV can also be purchased from $328 to $998 depending on the screen size and type.

Target is also not far behind Walmart when it comes to offering deals on televisions. Shoppers can get a 65-inch Samsung 4K Smart TV at $850 with a saving of $450, which is cheaper than the Walmart deal. The LG 55-inch UHD Smart TV will be offered at $500, ensuring a saving of $200. In the low-cost segment, the Polaroid 43-inch 4K Smart TV will be available at $230.

Deals on Laptops

Walmart is offering astonishing deals on laptops, a few of which are even better than online deals. The Samsung 11.6-inch Chromebook 3 will be offered at $119, whereas the RCA Windows 2-in-1 Tablet will be sold for a measly $99. Deep discounts will be offered on HP laptops including the HP Touch Laptop 15.6-inch Touchscreen priced at $249 and HP Stream 14-inch Laptop for $179.

Here’s a Look at Some of the Black Friday Apple Deals Coming to Best Buy, Target, and Walmart https://t.co/UklwcMlpFN by @mbrsrd pic.twitter.com/4UALwpx2Fo — MacRumors.com (@MacRumors) November 14, 2017

Target has revealed just one offer on laptops as of writing this article. Shoppers can get an HP 11.6-inch Convertible Chromebook for $219. Notably, Target will offer additional 15 percent off as a part of its “Cyber Week” sale. The additional discount will be applicable on all the existing reduced prices too, resulting in even bigger savings.

