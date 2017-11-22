‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Rafe Defends Hope Brady And Feels Abe Carver’s Wrath, Mayor’s Demands Disobeyed?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of November 27 reveal Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) will come to Hope Brady‘s (Kristian Alfonso) defense. Unfortunately, Abe Carver (James Reynolds) is in no mood for compromising. He wants someone to pay for Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis) getting shot. It is teased that Rafe feels Abe’s fury after he defends the commissioner. It is regarding the mayor making certain demands following the police shooting.

JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) shooting Theo Carver is a major storyline right now on Days Of Our Lives. Spoilers indicate that “Rope” could be heading toward a breakup. However, that doesn’t mean that they won’t back each other up when necessary. Abe wants someone to pay for Theo’s injuries. With JJ being the detective that shot the mayor’s son, Abe is going to start making demands. His first stop is to see Hope Brady, who is the new police commissioner in Salem.

According to She Knows, Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal Abe demands Hope fire JJ Deveraux for shooting Theo. This will happen on Monday, November 27. It isn’t clear what Hope’s response is, but it is likely she hesitates. She doesn’t want to fire anyone until the official investigation is complete. Then, the evidence will be looked at and a decision will be made.

This will probably not sit well with the mayor. He is too angry to think rationally. He is an angry parent that could be losing his son to police violence. All he is thinking about is vengeance and having the responsible party pay, which is JJ Deveraux. Expect Abe Carver and Hope Brady to exchange words after his orders are not followed.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal the next day, Rafe comes to Hope’s defense. He suddenly finds himself on Abe Carver‘s bad side, TV Source reported. Even though Hope is the commissioner, Abe gave her the position. He can just as easily take it away, but it would raise a lot of eyebrows if it’s not done properly. Abe is in a position of power, but he might misuse that power. His anger is understandable, but some might think he is going overboard. He is lashing out at everyone, including those that had nothing to do with the shooting. Unfortunately, it seems that things will get worse before they get better.

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.

