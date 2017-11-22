‘One Piece’ Major Spoilers: Eiichiro Oda Discussed Potential Appearance Of Luffy’s Mother In Future Episodes

Monkey D. Luffy undeniably has the craziest and most powerful family in One Piece. His grandfather, Monkey D. Garp, is a Navy Vice Admiral, who is believed to have the power who can match late Pirate King Gol D. Roger. Meanwhile, in Water Sever arc, it was revealed that Luffy’s father, Monkey D. Dragon, is the leader of the revolutionary army and considered as the most dangerous man in the world.

As of now, only the identity of Luffy’s mother remains unknown. Since the start of One Piece, Eiichiro Oda has not given any hint about the woman who gave birth to the future Pirate King. There is no information that can confirm whether she’s dead or alive. However, it could only be a matter of time before fans see Luffy’s mother, especially after Oda’s latest revelations.

In an interview, Eiichiro Oda was asked about Luffy’s mother’s appearance and what happened to her after she gave birth to the Strawhat Pirates captain. Unlike what most One Piece fans expect, Oda said that Luffy’s mother won’t be beautiful like Portgas D. Rouge, Ace’s mother, and Nico Olvia, Nico Robin’s mother.

“I think she’s alive. I’m still thinking hard about this. [Laughs] But if she does appear in the story, then she’ll be a very tough-looking woman. And strict. There’s no way that she’s a beautiful mother. She’s got this typical middle-aged woman’s permed hair. Speaking about families, I did a backstory for Nico Robin and her family. That was actually the first time for me to draw a mother in a character’s memory. Up until that point, I’d never drawn a blood relation. In Chopper’s case, he’s called a son even though he’s not blood-related. So I’ve put in a message there saying that you can still call someone who’s not related by blood your family.” https://twitter.com/LentezoneSite/status/925758297520660481

After Luffy defeated Donquixote Doflamingo, there were already speculations about the appearance of Luffy’s mother in the headquarter of the Revolutionary Army. There is a high possibility that, like Dragon, Luffy’s mother is also a prominent figure in the organization. However, it remains a mystery what happened to them after one of the Four of Emperors of Sea, Marshall D. Teach, attacked their base.

Before the incident, Dragon summoned the leaders of the Revolutionary Army all around the world. Chances are Luffy’s mother is one of them. As of now, One Piece anime and manga are featuring Whole Cake Island arc where Luffy and his friends are finding their way out of the Big Mom’s territory.

