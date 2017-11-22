‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Ben Returns Just In Time For Sami’s Plan, Does She Help Or Harm Will Horton?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of November 27 reveal Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) will put her heartbreaking plan into motion. What she decides to do was hinted in a November promo that was released by the show’s official Twitter account. However, additional information is now available. It turns out that just before she implements the plan, Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) makes a surprising return to Salem.

According to She Knows, Days Of Our Lives spoilers for next week reveal Ben Weston returns on November 28. It is stated that he makes a “surprising” comeback. Even though he did escape police custody and flee town, he must hear about Will Horton (Chandler Massey). For weeks, he insisted that the Salemite was alive. It was one of the reasons he escaped from Bayview. At the time, nobody took him seriously. However, as Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) explained, they had to investigate his claims to make sure.

The search led to Kate Roberts DiMera (Lauren Koslow) visiting her former flame, Clyde Weston (James Read), in prison. Ben heard the news from his father, who claimed a mysterious inmate revealed the shocking information. It turns out that inmate was Stefano DiMera’s (formerly Joseph Mascolo) criminal sidekick, Dr. Rolf (William Utay).

As viewers realized earlier this week, Dr. Rolf was working with Susan Banks (Eileen Davidson). Making the situation even more bizarre is her brainwashing Will to think he is EJ DiMera (formerly James Scott). Furthermore, it turns out that Will Horton never died at all; he was just given a drug to make him appear deceased.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers indicate that Ben thinks he can stop running now that he can’t be tied to Will Horton’s murder. However, he is still on the hook for the deaths of two others: Serena Mason (Melissa Archer) and Paige Larson (True O’Brien).

Ben Weston is going to regret coming back to Salem. The very next day, on November 29, Sami Brady puts her plan in motion. She hires thugs to kidnap the Necktie Killer. She has a proposal for him, but she won’t allow him to refuse. She is going to extreme measures to help Will Horton remember his identity. However, it will be traumatic, which has some fans wondering if Sami will help him or end up hurting her son even more.

Sami loves Will and would never do anything to intentionally hurt him. If she is going to these lengths, then she must be convinced that it will work. However, she also realizes that it will be awful for her son. As Ben is hauled away, there are tears in her eyes. However, she feels there is no other option.

Previous Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) is unable to jog Will Horton’s memory. At some point, Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) will hypnotize her grandson, but it doesn’t work. Will does feel a spark when seeing Arianna, but it isn’t enough for him to regain his memories. Sami’s plan might sound crazy, but it could be crazy enough to work.

