WWE News: AJ Styles To Defend WWE Championship At ‘Clash Of Champions 2017’ PPV

The WWE Champion AJ Styles learned on Tuesday night that he’ll be defending the championship belt at next month’s Clash of Champions 2017 pay-per-view. The latest episode of SmackDown Live provided the backdrop for the big announcement as AJ Styles came to the ring to discuss Survivor Series and the title situation. That would set up a segment involving the former WWE Champion, “The Modern Day Maharaja” and his henchmen, The Singh Brothers. It also led to a big match announced for next week’s episode of SmackDown Live, but the odds may be against AJ in that one.

According to ProWrestling.net in their report on Tuesday’s SmackDown results, Styles arrived out to the ring during the show at the Toyota Center to discuss business. AJ spoke about coming up short in his “Champion vs. Champion” match at Survivor Series this past weekend. He told Brock Lesnar if he ever wants to go at it again, he’ll be ready and this time he’ll be on the winning side of the match. From there, Styles turned his attention to Jinder Mahal as he said the former WWE Champion wanted a rematch. Styles placed the championship belt down on the mat and told Jinder to come take it from him.

Instead of coming out to answer the challenge, Jinder Mahal ended up appearing on the big screen to address AJ Styles. He told the new WWE Champion that he took advantage of him when he was in a moment of weakness during the European tour. Jinder said the championship rematch will be on his terms and in a place more worthy than Texas. With that, he challenged Styles for the rematch at the next SmackDown brand pay-per-view, Clash of Champions 2017.

After issuing the challenge, Jinder watched as The Singh Brothers rushed into the ring to try to attack AJ. Styles was able to fight them off, and then to send a message, he hit a Styles Clash on one of the two Singh Brothers facing towards the big screen so Jinder could witness it. AJ escaped the situation unharmed with the message sent loud and clear to Jinder. It was later announced that Styles will take on both Singh Brothers in a handicap match next week on SmackDown Live.

It should be interesting to see if Styles successfully defends the title at the Clash of Champions event as the Royal Rumble 2018 is just around the corner for all of the Raw and SmackDown Live superstars. It leaves one to wonder if Styles will be carrying the title into the event, and if he will also defend the title against Jinder Mahal at the Rumble PPV. It should make for an interesting story going forward as there were WWE rumors for some time that Mahal would be champion heading into WrestleMania 34 but now that plan has clearly changed.

WWE’s Clash of Champions 2017 pay-per-view is scheduled for Sunday, December 17th, in Boston, Massachusetts.

[Featured Image by WWE]