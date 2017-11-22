Who Won ‘Dancing With The Stars’ 2017 Tonight? ‘DWTS’ Finale Results Here

There was one more night of dancing to get through on Dancing with the Stars Season 25 tonight, as the final three couples took on two more performances before the winner of Dancing with the Stars 2017 was crowned. It was a Christmas spectacular tonight, but who won Dancing with the Stars 2017? Find out the DWTS finale results below in our Dancing with the Stars 2017 spoilers.

Last night on Dancing with the Stars Season 25, the finals began and the four couples took on two routines: a redemption dance, which had the couples dancing one of their previous routines to improve upon their first score, and the freestyle dances. It was a fun night of performances — including an emotional performance by guest judge Julianne Hough — but it all ended with one last elimination. Drew Scott and Emma Slater were eliminated, as three couples moved on to tonight.

For tonight, the couples would perform two more times. This time it was the couples taking on their favorite routine from the season and then the “24-Hour Fusion Challenge,” where the couples had to fuse two different dance styles together. Fans got to vote one last time for the couples, as DWTS had live, online-only voting during tonight’s finale.

Before those results were revealed tonight, ABC had to fill up two hours of programming. That meant all of the couples from the season were back to enjoy the night, which ABC turned into a Christmas spectacular. We had performances in the ballroom and outside at The Grove, as Christmas music was playing all night long.

As far as the performances went, we saw Nick Lachey debut a new song called “Someone to Dance With.” Also, viewers saw Lindsey Stirling perform with Becky G and Jordan Fisher sang a Christmas medley with Debbie Gibson.

The final dances of Season 25 were completed and it was time for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews to reveal the results. Coming in third place tonight was Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson. The second place team was Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas, which meant that Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold were the winners of Dancing with the Stars Season 25.

Aaaand we'll close out the season with a stunning Fusion from #teamfishuponastar. #dwts #finale A post shared by Dancing with the Stars (@dancingabc) on Nov 21, 2017 at 7:44pm PST

