Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner Reportedly Being ‘Pressured’ By President To Leave Washington, D.C.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner moved to Washington, D.C., earlier this year with hopes of changing the political landscape, but it’s been a lot harder than they thought it would be. President Donald Trump has acknowledged that his daughter gave up a lot in New York to relocate to Washington and be a part of his administration. She’s constantly skewered for having little to no influence over her father’s controversial agenda, and her husband, who’s also Trump’s senior adviser, is under scrutiny by the special counsel in the investigation pertaining to Russian interference during the 2016 campaign.

Donald Trump is aware of the massive criticism his daughter and his son-in-law get on a daily basis and a new report claims that he’s urging them to “go.”

Vanity Fair reported on Tuesday that three people who’ve spoken to President Trump claim that he’s “advocating” for Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner to return to New York, partly due to them getting damaged by the negative press. Additionally, he’s said to be frustrated with his senior adviser’s political advice. Some examples of that include supporting losing GOP Alabama candidate Luther Strange and firing FBI Director James Comey.

“He keeps pressuring them to go,” a source close to Jared Kushner said of President Trump.

The report notes that despite the scandalous investigation Robert Mueller is conducting, the former real estate businessman’s return to New York wouldn’t be much better. Same is true for Ivanka Trump, according to a related article posted on the Inquisitr. Emily Jane Fox of Vanity Fair spoke with many from the couple’s former high society connections in Manhattan. Fox’s account of what’s in store for them upon moving back to New York isn’t so inviting by virtue that the “social circle has shifted, real-estate prospects are waning, and widespread negativity awaits.”

The first daughter was known to have once “held court” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s annual All Hallow’s Eve benefit that many of her close friends would attend. This year she and her husband weren’t at the event.

In the John Kelly era, there’s one aide who’s ceded the most influence: Jared Kushner https://t.co/l7M3XIjXle — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) November 21, 2017

An exclusive report by Axios in October also indicated that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner may return to New York sooner than later. A source claimed that an “exit strategy” is being mapped out for them, with President Trump announcing that his daughter has simply “paid too high a price” for him and she “should return to her own life.”

[Featured Image by Win McNamee/Getty Images]