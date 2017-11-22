Backstreet Boys Vocalist Nick Carter Accused Of Rape By Fellow Singer Melissa Schuman

Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys has been accused of rape by former singer Melissa Schuman.

Schuman, most known to music fans as a member of the 2000s girl group Dream, took to her website to share a supposed interaction that occurred when she visited Carter’s home for a “casual hangout” in 2002, according to Just Jared.

Melissa details that she and Nick had been previously acquainted after their reps suggested the two go out on a date years earlier. Going to his Santa Monica, California, home, Melissa says that she and Nick eventually ended up making out. She then was apparently led to a bathroom where the two continued to kiss, until he placed her on a counter and began unbuttoning her pants.

“I told him I didn’t want to go any further,” Melissa wrote.

“He didn’t listen. He didn’t care. He told me, ‘don’t worry. I won’t tell anybody.'”

Melissa then says Nick began performing oral sex on her against her will, before a knock at the door stopped Nick from his actions. She then says she was led to another bathroom, where Nick inquired her to return the favor by performing oral sex on him.

“He told me, ‘I did it for you and it’s only right you do it for me,'” Melissa recalled in her post.

“I felt scared and trapped. He was visually and clearly growing very angry and impatient with me. I couldn’t leave,” Melissa writes.

“So when he placed my hand on his penis my thought was the only way to get out was to get him to finish what he had started. That’s where I saw myself, my reflection, watching myself do something that I was [sickened] by. Watching myself be assaulted, forced to engage in an act against my will.”

Afterward, Melissa said she was led by Nick to his bedroom, where he forced himself on top of her and began having sexual intercourse. Melissa tried to deter Nick by informing him that she was a virgin who was saving herself for marriage. In response, Nick reportedly said, “I could be your husband.”

“It was done,” she continued.

“The one thing I had held as a virtue had been ruined. I went limp, turned my head to my left and decided I would just go to sleep now. I wanted to believe it was some sort of nightmare I was dreaming up.”

Days later, Melissa says Nick called her repeatedly, but she ignored his calls, which led to Nick leaving her an angry message. Sometime later, Melissa says she signed with Nick’s manager to start her own solo career. The two ended up recording a duet, with their parts taped separately. After performing the song together at a live showcase, she was informed by her manager that the label she had been gunning for had no interest in signing her.

“I could tell by [my manager’s] tone that he was no longer interested in working for me and I couldn’t help but wonder if Nick had any influence in it. I never did another showcase again after that and I quickly lost interest in pursuing a career as a recording artist,” Melissa wrote.

Melissa says she told her therapist, family, and friends about being raped by Nick Carter, but never chose to come forward until a recent report about Carter allegedly assaulting another woman was published by Radar Online.

Melissa Schulman’s full account can be read here. Reps for Nick Carter have yet to respond.

