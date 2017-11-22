‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: ‘Chabby’ Conflict Ahead, Chad DiMera Tries To Evict Andre, Abigail Intervenes

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of November 27 reveal the couple known as “Chabby” will have some conflict once again. This was hinted by Billy Flynn and Marci Miller at the recent Days Of Days event. Now, more information is being released, which indicates it has to do with Theo Carver’s (Kyler Pettis) shooting. As fans recall from last week, Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) was blamed for the tragedy by his own brother, Chad DiMera.

JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) may have pulled the trigger, but not everyone is blaming the detective. Some are accusing others of causing the police shooting. One of those people is Chad, who is related to Theo, and is very close to the young man. He instantly blames Andre, thinking he put Theo up to breaking into the building on the docks. However, he doesn’t realize that it wasn’t Andre who had Theo going undercover, but Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow).

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal Chad will try to get vengeance the only way he can at the moment. That is by kicking his brother out of the DiMera mansion. However, he is stopped by his wife, Abby. She pleads with Chad to not take such drastic action when he has no proof that Andre was involved. It is not made clear if she is successful or not. However, if he gets evicted from the mansion, it will be another reason for Kate to feel guilty. Perhaps once enough guilt is placed on her, she might confess that it’s all her fault.

Billy Flynn and Marci Miller both attended the Days Of Days event. During an interview with Soaps.com, they teased that “Chabby” won’t be smooth sailing for long. Fans shouldn’t worry too much, Chad and Abigail will remain together. However, Miller explained that like with any daytime TV relationship, there will be ups and downs. Expect moments of tension, maybe some fighting, then they draw close again, and the cycle repeats. It wouldn’t be an interesting soap opera without the push and pull, that’s for sure.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers imply that Chad and Andre will eventually reach a point in which trust is established. On social media, Thaao Penghlis hinted months ago that Chad finally loves his brother. He added that it “only” took two years. So, that seems to confirm that they will get through this latest obstacle.

Chad won’t be happy when he finds out Kate’s role in Theo’s actions that fateful night. Furthermore, she stood there and didn’t say a word while Andre was being accused, which will only infuriate Chad even more. As fans know, Chad is all about character, morals, and doing the right thing.

What a great event today @#Universal studios for#DOOL. Extraordinary fans and to our #beautiful team of actors. @laurenkoslow A post shared by Thaao Penghlis (@thaaopenghlis) on Nov 11, 2017 at 9:13pm PST

