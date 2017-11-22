Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck To Reconcile If He Dumps Lindsay Shookus, Report Claims

Jennifer Garner is alleged to have given Ben Affleck an ultimatum that would see him reconcile with the actress.

According to In Touch magazine, Jennifer Garner, who has made it no secret that she’s been heartbroken by the events that have unfolded ever since she initially filed for divorce two years ago, has had a change of mind.

Garner is well aware that Ben has been seeing Lindsay Shookus, a producer at Saturday Night Live, but her feelings for Affleck have never gone away since their decision to part ways completely earlier this year, according to recent claims.

With Jennifer Garner having already agreed to have Ben spend the holidays with her as a family, it’s said that she also told him if he was to dump Shookus, the mother-of-three would consider the idea of getting back with the Argo star.

Supposedly, from what the source reveals, Ben never wanted to leave Jennifer Garner, but it seemed apparent at the time that the actress couldn’t deal with her husband’s ways anymore, particularly since he had also been battling an alcohol addiction.

The environment didn’t seem right for their three children and certainly not for Jennifer Garner, who still tried to support Affleck the best way that she could.

Now that time has passed, it seems that Jennifer Garner has been reflecting on her broken marriage and feels that there’s still a chance they can work out their differences and be the family she had already dreamed of having.

Affleck apparently told Shookus about his plans to spend the holidays with Jennifer Garner and the kids, which insiders tell the publication left the TV producer feeling devastated and heartbroken.

She reportedly knows there’s a chance Affleck will leave her for Jennifer Garner, especially since the two have already talked about the actor’s future plans as far as his love life is concerned.

Now that Jennifer Garner has allegedly made it known she will consider a reconciliation when Lindsay is out of the picture is giving all the more reasons for Shookus to call it quits with Affleck once and for all.

Jennifer Garner has yet to comment on rumors about a supposed reconciliation with Ben.

[Featured Image by Matthew Simmons/Getty Images]