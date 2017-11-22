Tiffany Trump Continues The Very Short Dress And Leggy Show At White House Thanksgiving Gala With Ivanka

Tiffany Trump doesn’t hobnob often in Washington like her half-sister, Ivanka Trump, but when she does, she puts on a leg-baring display in a short dress that leaves the internet all shook up.

Tiffany Ariana Trump, 24, joined Ivanka Trump, 36, and her kids at the annual National Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation. While her fashion entrepreneur sister, now a White House aide, concealed her skin and dressed in layers for the cold snap, Tiffany bared her legs for the occasion.

Tiffany and Ivanka were crimson beauties during their Tuesday attendance at the scheduled event with President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. The half-siblings appeared to be enjoying one another as they smiled and chatted in the Rose Garden. Tiffany also appeared overjoyed at mixing with Ivanka’s children during the festive season.

Ivanka dressed classy for the event. She was photographed wearing a pea coat designed by the Dolce & Gabbana label. Daily Mail said her double-breasted outfit — reportedly with a cost of nearly $3,000 — resembled attire worn by smartly dressed flight attendants. Her short floral skirt retailed for $1,395.

Like Tiffany, Ivanka Trump wore black pumps. Unlike her younger sister, Ivanka covered her legs in black hosiery.

Tiffany Trump dazzled in her short and flirty coat dress despite the cold weather. She was seen air-kissing Ivanka in one picture and holding hands while belting out a strong laugh as the two greeted one another.

Tiffany wore a tweed coat patterned with pink and red. Underneath, she wore a very short dress. She traveled lightly to Washington, only carrying her mobile phone, a tiny clutch, and a pair of sunglasses. Tiffany’s hair was left long and loose while Ivanka wore her blonde locks in a windswept updo.

President Trump took part in giving two turkeys — Wishbone and Drumstick — the customary pardons, thus sparing them from being the main courses on Thanksgiving Day. According to History, the event can be loosely traced back to the days of Abraham Lincoln, when he, at the behest of his son, pardoned their holiday bird.

President Harry Truman was the first commander-in-chief to be given birds by the National Turkey Federation. Reportedly, he held back on the pardons.

Many history scholars agree that George H.W. Bush is the first to formally pardon a turkey. And since 1989, it’s been a tradition with subsequent presidents.

Tiffany is enjoying her first year as a Georgetown University law school student. The often-private first daughter nearly broke the internet last week when she posted a picture of her on Instagram wearing a nude-colored short dress with a sheer bottom. Social media let out a collective, “ooh la la.”

The super sexy see-through frock featured a flesh-tone slip. Tiffany looked tantalizing during the pose, which resulted in social media going berserk as the tiny dress photo went viral. Usually, Ivanka creates buzz about whom she is wearing whenever she steps out in public. Many argue that Tiffany is slowly stealing the show with her fashion expression.

Ivanka Trump is 12 years older than Tiffany Trump. The busy mom and senior adviser to her father has three children to care for with her husband, Jared Kushner. Still, Ivanka manages to keep her body in amazing shape.

Days ago, Ivanka was seen leaving her Washington, D.C., home, presumably heading to the gym for a workout. Photographs online show her wearing Spandex leggings with side sheer panels, her shapely legs shown through the fabric as she prepared to board a Secret Service vehicle that was parked steps away from her door.

Sources said Tiffany is joining Ivanka and the rest of the Trump family for Thanksgiving Day at their father’s Mar-a-Lago resort in South Florida.

