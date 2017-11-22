David Cassidy Dead: Former Teen Idol, Star Of ‘The Partridge Family’ Dies At 67

David Cassidy died on Tuesday night after several days in the hospital suffering organ failure, family members of the former teen idol announced.

The 67-year-old Cassidy has been hospitalized in Florida for several days as his organs reportedly shut down. In dire need of a liver transplant, doctors said there was little hope for Cassidy as family rushed to his side. Cassidy was placed in a medically induced coma but regained consciousness early this week, doctors noted.

On Tuesday night, family members released a statement to People magazine announcing his death.

“On behalf of the entire Cassidy family, it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, our uncle, and our dear brother, David Cassidy,” his family said in a statement Tuesday.

“David died surrounded by those he loved, with joy in his heart and free from the pain that had gripped him for so long. Thank you for the abundance and support you have shown him these many years.”

Within minutes of his death being announced, there were a number of condolences pouring in for David Cassidy, including many who remembered him as the fresh-faced star of The Partridge Family. With reports that Cassidy was on his deathbed, many took the last few days to share memories and discuss his influence on music and television.

In his final months, Cassidy struggled with a number of health issues. Earlier this year, he announced to fans that he was suffering dementia and would no longer be able to go on tour or perform his songs. Cassidy had also struggled with alcohol abuse, putting strain on his family life and relationships. In 2016, Cassidy and wife Sue Shifrin finalized a divorce that was at times contentious.

But despite some difficulties later in his life, David Cassidy was remembered mostly for his groundbreaking work in television and music. Cassidy was in many ways the prototypical teen idol, with his good looks and smooth singing voice earning him a legion of young fans.

Cassidy earned acclaim beyond The Partridge Family. He was nominated for an Emmy award for his guest role in an episode of Police Story, Us Weekly noted, and also starred in his own series, David Cassidy: Man Undercover, about a police officer going undercover to bust a drug ring in a high school. The show later became the inspiration for 21 Jump Street, Us Weekly noted.

