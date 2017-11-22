Kylie Jenner Is Reportedly Desperate To Reveal Pregnancy And Wedding On TV

While everyone knows that Kylie Jenner surely loves the attention that she gets from the entertainment media, it seems that she has something big up her sleeves. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has been extremely silent about the pregnancy rumors surrounding her whilst in a relationship with Travis Scott. However, that might change sooner than later as reports recently claim that the lip mogul is preparing to reveal her pregnancy and her wedding with the rapper on TV.

Interestingly, Kylie Jenner seems desperate to reveal these things on TV in an attempt to outshine her sister Kim Kardashian and the latter’s husband, rapper Kanye West. Hollywood Life reports that a source recently told OK! Magazine that the reality star has been filming since the beginning of her pregnancy for a special episode. The insider went on to say that this has been the lip mogul’s major plan. Apparently, there are more explosives that she would like everyone to see on TV.

According to the insider, the 20-year-old reality star wants to have an over-the-top wedding, which must be aired to outdo Kim and Kanye’s grand wedding. It is said that Kylie Jenner doesn’t even mind becoming a pregnant bride. All of these though have not been confirmed, but if it turns out to be true, then fans shouldn’t miss that baby and wedding reveal on TV.

“She wants it to peak with her wedding and the finale will revolve around the birth of her baby girl.”

Kylie Jenner or even Travis Scott has not confirmed nor denied these pregnancy and wedding rumors. However, fans were quick to speculate that she’s already engaged to the rapper when she posted a short clip on Snapchat that shows her sporting a diamond ring. She certainly loves teasing fans, but it isn’t news either as her entire family likes doing the same thing including her mom, Kris.

The 62-year-old momager recently posted a photo on Instagram showing nine tees and pajamas for her grandchildren, but why nine? Everyone knows she only has six grandkids, but fans suggest that the other three are for Khloe, Kylie, and Kim’s unborn babies. Kimye has confirmed that they’re having their third baby through a surrogate. If the other two girls are really pregnant, then having nine pajamas make a lot of sense.

The Kardashian empire may not have confirmed anything, but Kris’ cryptic Instagram post has probably given fans a hint that there are a total of three babies on the way. Nonetheless, everyone will learn about this eventually, although others have been too eager to know more, especially about Kylie Jenner. For now, fans can just content themselves with the family’s teasing game, so to speak.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians airs on E! at 9:00/8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

[Featured Image by Ari Perilstein/Getty Images]