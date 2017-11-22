Blake Shelton Reportedly Penning Miranda Lambert Diss Song Amid Claims Gwen Stefani Wedding Is On Hold

Blake Shelton is still furious with his ex-wife Miranda Lambert, whom he can’t stand, at least according to a report about the country singer.

Following their divorce, it is said that Blake Shelton and Miranda have not remained on good terms, like most ex-couples in Hollywood.

Supposedly, as revealed by Life & Style, Blake never got over the divorce between him and Lambert — the two had so much history that when their split came about, it almost appeared as if Blake developed a grudge against his former partner.

According to sources, which the publication quotes, Blake Shelton has made it no secret that he’s not fond of Miranda, and he’s letting that be known through some of the negative things he has said about her in the presence of other people.

He’s also been working on music that supposedly targets Miranda and their failed relationship, insinuating that Blake Shelton could potentially share some personal things fans weren’t aware of.

Perhaps Shelton will also talk about what really caused the split of his marriage to the country star.

A source goes on to say that when Blake and Miranda went their separate ways and Shelton found love again after meeting Gwen Stefani, he finally learned what true love felt like.

The couple is said to be happier than ever, but from what the publication notes, there are no plans to think about a wedding anytime soon, and that seems to correlate with Blake Shelton’s anger at Miranda.

It’s assumed that Blake doesn’t want to experience anything similar to what he went through with his ex-wife, especially not to the point where he would find himself writing diss songs about the people he’s been with in the past.

Though marriage is something that both Blake Shelton and Gwen are often talking about, the source claims that the duo is “not close to calling a wedding planner” just yet. They are just enjoying being together for the time being.

As for Miranda, she has remained quite amid reports about her supposed feud with Blake, which she has yet to publicly address once and for all.

[Featured Image by Larry Busacca/Getty Images]